Aged care inspector-general and OCO could both investigate public service misconduct

Draft legislation creating the Inspector-General of Aged Care has provisions that lead to a duplication of work done by the Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman (OCO).

That overlap, according to a submission from the ombud to a parliamentary inquiry, means both the inspector-general and OCO would be required to report the misbehaviour of public servants when an investigation reveals evidence of misconduct.

The OCO’s submission says the overlap between the two bodies is “manageable”. The inspector-general would have oversight of the Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission and the OCO would manage how administrative actions are taken by those entities.

Overlap is described in the submission as being related to the “investigation of systemic issues and administrative actions by departments and prescribed authorities under or in relation to aged care law”.

“Limited overlap in roles between OCO and the Inspector-General is preferable to a gap in oversight, as it would at least partially mitigate the risk of systemic issues falling between the cracks,” the submission said.

“The Bill’s information sharing provisions would facilitate OCO and the Inspector General’s management of overlapping jurisdictions. Specifically, the Bill would enable the Inspector-General to disclose protected information and draft review reports and related documents to OCO officers.”

Existing laws provide for the OCO to disclose information that is deemed to be in the public interest but there would be a need for some formal dialogue on how information gets shared between the two authorities.

“Specifically, the Ombudsman can disclose information if he or she is of the opinion that such disclosure would be in the interest of any department, prescribed authority or person, or otherwise is in the public interest,” the OCO submission explained.

“Practical detail on information sharing, complaints and how matters could be transferred between the OCO and Inspector-General could be set out in a memorandum of understanding as necessary.”

