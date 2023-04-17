Three ways to legislate for gender equality in the APS

Big changes to employment relations are happening in the Australian Public Service.

The federal government has commenced negotiations for an APS-wide collective agreement. This will reverse a quarter of a century of bargaining that has fragmented terms and conditions of employment.

The moribund Maternity Leave Act is being reviewed and agencies will be required to report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency on how they’re progressing gender equality.

More than 20 years ago, academic Linda Dickens proposed that a tripod of regulation was necessary to progress gender equality. The tripod consists of legislation, collective bargaining and human resource/gender equality policies.

Further, for regulation to be effective, the different forms need to be complementary, and ‘fit’ together.

Linda Colley and I have examined the three main forms of regulation covering the APS, going back four decades. We have found that while the APS has progressed gender equality, the regulatory tripod has limitations and does not fit together particularly well.

This is evident in three ways:

First, public sector legislation has weak diversity and gender equality requirements and public reporting mechanisms are only starting to be introduced.

Second, collective bargaining for gender equitable provisions has been stymied due to restrictive bargaining policies implemented since 1997.

Third, human resource/gender equality policies have resulted in patchy and uneven progress across the APS.

We recommend the following regulatory changes to progress gender equality in the APS. Our approach would strengthen the legs of the tripod and result in a more effective fit between the forms of regulation.

This would progress — and embed — workplace gender equality.

Reforming gender equality legislation

Last year, the Australian government amended the Sex Discrimination Act. Employers are now required to implement a positive duty to prevent sex discrimination and sexual harassment. While preventing discrimination is an important principle, the federal legislation potentially has a narrower focus than do some state jurisdictions.

For example, Queensland and Victoria have introduced positive duties to require public sector agencies to actively progress gender equality — not just prevent sex discrimination — and develop and report on gender equality action plans. The government should consider broadening the scope of positive duties in any further amendments.

Reforming bargaining

The government has commenced negotiating APS-wide negotiations for core common terms and conditions. Two of these common conditions are flexible working arrangements and paid parental leave.

Standardising these provisions across the APS could increase equity in access. Additionally, the government could fulfil its stated mandate of wanting to become a model employer and increase the quantum of paid parental leave (PPL) to 26 weeks. Such an approach would foreshadow increases to PPL announced by the government for all employees.

Incorporating 26 weeks’ PPL as a common term would therefore make this provision complementary to broader legislation. To ensure regulatory fit, any new PPL legislation for the APS would reflect these new minima.

Similarly, common conditions around flexible working arrangements would not only standardise access throughout the APS but would also complement provisions in human resource policies. However, we also recommend a subsequent round of regulation, which would see bargaining for equality initiatives mandated through legislation.

In France, legislation requires organisations with more than 50 employees to negotiate gender equality issues as part of regular collective bargaining.

Reforming human resource policy

Agencies should develop and implement gender equality plans. After all, they will be required to report on progress to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, so having a plan in place will be crucial.

To date, however, few departments have a gender equality plan that reflects the APS-wide plan.

Human resource and gender equality policies will need reviewing, in light of the ‘All Roles Flexible’ policy recently released by the Secretaries Board. This policy states that every position in the APS can be worked flexibly, and it also encourages agencies to access national labour pools by enabling remote and hybrid working.

As existing policies are reviewed and amended, aligning this policy with the core common flexible working arrangements, the provisions in the Fair Work Act and the APS gender equality strategy would result in all these forms of regulation being complementary and working together.

To sum up, the developments in the way the terms and conditions of employment are regulated for APS employees have the potential to progress equality between genders. Now is the time to look towards the next tranche of innovations and reforms, and to build on the positive developments underway.

