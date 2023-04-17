Wong on Australia’s new foreign paradigm: Our diplomats and military can’t do it alone

According to Penny Wong, resetting Australia’s foreign policy focus and standing in the new geo-strategic landscape requires a revamped development approach, as well as focus on pursuing the national interest, building common ground and establishing so-called “guardrails” for regional peace and stability.

The foreign minister told the National Press Club on Monday that it was time for Australia to pursue its own prosperity and live according to our own laws and values.

She said that funding development initiatives was an important pillar in the strategy to strengthen Australia’s credibility and influence in the region, and slammed the former government’s $11.8 billion in cuts to programs, as well as under-resourcing the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

“All countries need to exercise our agency to avert war and maintain peace, and advocating this objective is the most critical aspect of Australia’s diplomacy and it starts with the capability of our foreign service — our people on the ground that put our foreign policy into action,” Wong said.

“These Australians provide strategic insights and warning — they champion our interests, they influence, they persuade; they’re at the table; they’re in the room; they work with partners to deliver Australian assistance; they provide critical consular support for Australians in need.”

Wong said Australia’s diplomatic footprint — in particular those based in the Pacific — had shrunk under the Coalition, and Labor had moved to ensure its first year in power saw the official development assistance (ODA) restored with its largest increase since 2011-12.

The minister also flagged Australia’s new development policy would soon be released.

“We see development assistance as central to statecraft. It helps the regional partners become more economically resilient, develop critical infrastructure and provide their own security so they have less need to call on others,” she said.

DFAT secretary Jan Adams was in the audience for the minister’s speech, as was former mandarin and diplomat Allan Gyngell, and ASIS boss Kerri Hartland.

The Mandarin asked the foreign minister to share her reflections on whether Australia’s national identity was consistent with the new Labor government’s foreign strategic and defence policy. Does she think how citizens see themselves in the world makes the case for AUKUS and Australia’s influential middle power ambitions compelling?

“The increased diversity of the parliament in particular the last election, the face of the parliament is now more accurately reflecting the diversity of the Australian community,” Wong said of the country’s perception of itself.

“The second point I’d make is […] the way in which I try to frame the sort of region we want is open and inclusive. It’s not a fixed view about are you with us or against us; it goes to the qualities of the region in which we want, which preserve the capacity of countries to make their own decisions,” she said.

By the foreign minister’s own characterisation, Australians are the country’s own “national power” and people will be key to advance the country’s interests.

After all, the binary choice Wong cautions against in the competition for superpower supremacy between the US and China in favour of pursuing preferred outcomes in a multipolar context demands more than effective diplomacy and adequate military deterrence.

“Strategic competition is not merely about who is top dog, who is ahead in the race or who holds strategic primacy in the Indo-Pacific. It is actually about the character of the region,” Wong said, arguing that many countries in the Pacific had lived through “the great power competition spiralling into catastrophic conflict”.

“It’s about the rules and norms that underpin our security and prosperity and that ensure our access within an open and inclusive region, and that manage competition responsibly.”

Wong said Australia’s role in future global and regional diplomacy was centred on building common ground with other people of other nations. She alluded to the increasingly multicultural composition of Australian society, noting that the world saw itself reflected in Australia and vice versa.

“This is a powerful national asset for building alignment for articulating our determination to see the interests of all the world’s peoples upheld alongside our own,” Wong said.

“This matters because our foreign policy must be an accurate and authentic reflection of our values and our interests of who we are and of what we want.”

Identifying and pursuing shared regional interests to shape what Wong called the “regional balance” was a process of listening and partnership, with a view to creating an open and inclusive region. But this was also being played out during an intense contest of narratives that saw separate and interwoven economic, diplomatic, strategic, and military interests guiding how our world works.

Citing competing claims over contested areas in the South China Sea, the unprecedented pace and scale of China’s military expansion, and North Korea’s ongoing nuclear weapons programme, the foreign minister said circumstances required new coordination and ambition for statecraft.

“Viewing the future of our region simply in terms of great powers competing for primacy means countries’ own national interests can fall out of focus, and it diminishes the power of each country to engage other than through the prism of a great power,” Wong said.

“We have to channel our energy in pressing for our own advantage. We deploy our own statecraft towards shaping a region that is open, stable and prosperous — a predictable region operating by agreed rules, standards and rules where no country dominates and no country is dominated.”

“Countries want a region that is peaceful and stable, that means sufficient balance to deter aggression and coercion. And that is a balance to which more players, including Australia, must contribute to if it is to be durable. A balance where strategic reassurance through diplomacy is supported by military deterrence,” she said.

Australia and nations in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN members had graduated beyond being told by larger countries what their fate was, she added. A strong Indo-Pacific operated by rules, standards and norms created space for neighbours to disagree, and also allowed each country to pursue its own aspirations and its own prosperity.

For the blue Pacific family, the foreign minister stressed the importance of the united role of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) to maintain security and elevate Pacific voices.

By the end of the week, Wong will have visited all PIF member countries with trips to New Caledonia and Tuvalu. Over the past 11 months, she has made official trips to 30 countries, five of them more than once.

“Our focus needs to be on how we ensure our fate is not determined by others, how we ensure our decisions are our own,” Wong said.

“This kind of region doesn’t simply exist organically — it demands our national effort especially as some seek to rewrite the rules. And that effort cannot be left to one or another arm of the Australian government,” she said.

The foreign minister said it was no longer possible to separate Australia’s economic and strategic policies when it came to bilateral relationships with great powers.

On China, she said it was likely it would remain Australia’s largest trading partner on aggregate but it had been made clear to Beijing the Australian government’s view was that trade impediments were not justified.

The possibility that there may one day be a war over Taiwan would be “catastrophic for all”, she said, and with no clear winners, it was sensible that the status quo was a preference to any other alternative.

“It will be challenging, requiring both reassurance and deterrence. But this is the proposition most capable of averting conflict and enabling the region to live in peace and prosperity,” Wong said.

“To avoid any possible misunderstanding, our job is to lower the heat on any potential conflict while increasing pressure on others to do the same.”

Senator Wong said China’s growing dominance had also underscored the need for Australia to “change the calculus for any potential aggressor” in the region by investing in sovereign military capability, like under the AUKUS deal, and “contribute to the strategic balance of power that keeps the peace in our region”.

“We must ensure that no state will ever conclude that the benefits of conflict outweigh the risks.

“This is fundamental to assuring the safety and security of Australia and its people,” she said.

In a written statement, former prime minister Paul Keating responded to Wong’s NPC address. He dismissed the foreign minister’s vision as mere platitudes and criticised what he said was an Australian foreign policy that saw a middle power straddle a rigid divide.

“Nothing Penny Wong said today, on Australia’s behalf, adds one iota of substance to [the urgent task of softening the rigidity between the US and China],” Keating said.

“Never before has Labor been so bereft of policy or policy ambition.”

The foreign minister shared her own view that Keating’s contributions to the debate had diminished his legacy and the subject matter. She implied the pair had not spoken since the former PM’s blistering attack on the AUKUS deal at his own NPC address last month.

