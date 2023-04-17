Shorten pumps NDIS reset ahead of expected service delivery overhaul

Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme Bill Shorten will hit the official reset button on the hallmark Labor policy in an effort to arrest fiscal drag, after more than a decade of operation, arguing it must be elevated above a simple cash cow for providers in an address to the National Press Club.

As the scheme attempts to recruit new senior management talent following the Coalition’s mixed and costly efforts to create a competitive marketplace for services originally intended to diversify and enrich choices for the disabled, firmer outcomes and results will be set for the first Albanese budget as rorting providers are gradually weeded out in the hope of extracting better bang for the public buck.

It’s a service-delivery tightrope walk for federal Labor as it tries to come good on promises to leave no one behind, despite what must ultimately be a spending handbrake to arrest outlays on the NDIS that keep growing even though initial estimates of such outlays started at below $25 billion a year.

There is little doubt the outgoing Coalition government loaded the bases presuming a Labor win, but that doesn’t resolve the demands on the budget Shorten is being forced to suck up.

Behind the plentiful political recriminations, there is one economic truth that will not dissipate easily if at all; the general price of labour has simply gone up in the absence of plentiful migrants and foreign students previously happy to do lower-paid jobs, like cleaning and basic care.

“If you are one of the one-in-five Australians living with disability, a family member, or you care for a person with disability, I want to say something to you right now,” Shorten will say.

“The National Disability Insurance Scheme is here to stay. It is not going away. But — and this is important — we need to get the NDIS back on track. And that will not be easy.”

Labor cannot nuke its hallmark policy, even if it would reset its financial parameters given its time again, which in essence starts now. The fact that Shorten, the NDIS architect-in-chief, is in charge of the re-platforming spells out that Labor intends to own, and optimise, its previous policies as a point of honour, a point emphasised by Shorten.

“One of the measures of a great reform is that it outlives its government. Medibank, for example, didn’t outlive the Whitlam Government — although it was resurrected as Medicare by Bob Hawke,” Shorten will tell the National Press Club.

“The NDIS outlived the Rudd-Gillard-Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Governments. A testament to the strength of the reform — and the strength of the community support,” Shorten says, though the fast succession of previous leaders must give the current one pause for thought.

The pre-circulated extract of Shorten’s speech also begs obvious questions of how Medicare, nee Medibank, can be optimised, potentially picking a fight with the doctor’s union, the Australian Medical Association.

Even so, Shorten is doubling down on bureaucratic the get-fit regime for the NDIS.

“The hard truth is this: the NDIS is not what it should be. It is not delivering the outcomes Australians with disability need and the Australian public expects,” he will say.

Until then, or at least the budget, it’s plain old fraud control as usual for anyone getting benefits from the government, to rein in costs. Some things never change, royal commissions or otherwise.

READ MORE:

Losses and recruitment woes for Australia’s disability service providers in 2022