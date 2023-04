The money or the fun? Will Australia adopt a four-day working week?

You know times are changing when the Productivity Commission raises shorter working hours as a (possible) future for the Australian economy.

The PC is not known for its flights of fancy. It is a sober institution, which brings a traditional market-focussed economic framework to its work.

Every five years, the PC examines Australia’s productivity performance. Its latest nine-volume report contains 29 reform ‘directives’ and 71 high-level recommendations. Simply listing them takes 32 pages.