Scammers cost Australians more than $3 billion, says ACCC

Australians reported scams worth more than $3.1 billion in 2022 — a whopping 80% increase from the previous year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s annual Targeting Scams survey includes scams reported to Scamwatch, ReportCyber, the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange, IDCARE, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and other government agencies.

ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe said the increase in losses and scammers’ greater sophistication meant government agencies needed to work closely together to prevent losses from continuing to grow.

“As scammers become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, it is clear a coordinated response across government, law enforcement and the private sector is essential to combat scams more effectively,” Lowe said.

“That’s why we continue to lend our expertise and support to prepare for the establishment of the government’s National Anti-Scam Centre, with the ultimate aim of making Australia the hardest target for scammers.”

The ACCC said there is still a need to boost the level of cooperation between government agencies on matters involving scammers and hackers given the major hacks during 2022, including those that impacted Optus and Medibank.

“In the weeks after the data breaches, there were hundreds of reports to Scamwatch, including reports of scammers impersonating government departments and businesses to carry out identity theft and remote access scams,” Lowe said.

“While this brought about unprecedented collaboration across government, law enforcement and industry to share information and disrupt scams, there is still more work to be done.”

The ACCC continues to focus on three things to put digital and other obstacles before hackers who seek to steal from people online.

“First, we need to stop scammers reaching consumers by disrupting phone calls, SMS, email, social media messaging or other ways in which scammers contact would-be victims.,” Lowe said.

“Second, we need to make sure consumers are supported with up-to-date information so they have the best chance of spotting a scammer when contacted.

“Finally, we need effective measures in place to prevent funds being transferred to scammers.”

