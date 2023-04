Renée Leon on juggling spheres of influence in the public service

Having served as one of Australia’s top mandarins over a long and decorated career, former commonwealth department secretary Renée Leon has stressed the importance of all people in the APS understanding their duty to the public and government of the day.

Speaking to The Mandarin after headlining a recent Future Women event in Sydney, the national president of the Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA) said the work of a public servant was mission-driven: not according to their own views or preferences but aligned with government policy objectives.

“At any level of the public service, there needs to be a good understanding of the balance between the role of the public service to provide independent and robust advice and the recognition that the public service is serving the government that’s been elected by the public democratically to implement its policy agenda,” Leon said.