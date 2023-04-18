Ministerial intervention requests see High Court creating turmoil for Home Affairs

Last week the High Court found the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has been incorrectly managing ministerial intervention requests. These are the so-called God powers that Peter Dutton famously used to undo the cancellation of the visas of some au pairs who were planning to work for rich friends and were also used by the Albanese government to give the Biloela family permanent residence.

In essence, the Migration Act allows the minister to intervene where a non-citizen has had their visa application refused or cancelled and replace that decision with a more favourable decision because the minister considers that to be in the public interest.

Ministerial intervention in the Migration Act is often described as a God-like power because it is:

non-reviewable — that is the decision cannot be reviewed by an appeal body or a court but can replace the decision of an appeal body or court;

non-compellable — that is the minister cannot be made to use to the power as it is entirely at his/her discretion; and

non-delegable — that is the power can only be exercised by the minister personally and cannot be used by a delegate of the minister.

The High Court has found that the 2016 guidelines issued by former immigration minister Peter Dutton on how ministerial intervention requests should be managed exceeded the limits of executive power.

In its decision, the High Court says:

“the 2016 Ministerial Instructions relevantly instructed departmental officers not to refer a request to exercise the power conferred by s 351 of the Act to a minister in any case which departmental officers assessed not to “have unique or exceptional circumstances”. Each departmental decision not to refer turned on the departmental officer assessing the case in relation to which the request was made not to meet that criterion for referral”.

The High Court decided that not only is the ministerial intervention power non-delegable but that the decision on whether to consider a request for the power to be exercised is also non-delegable. As it was the department that decided whether the minister should consider a ministerial intervention request and not the minister personally as required by the Migration Act, those decisions were beyond executive power.

The 2016 guidelines issued by Dutton replaced the 2009 guidelines developed under former immigration minister Chris Evans. It would appear that Dutton, faced with a massively rising personal workload associated with considering each ministerial intervention request, issued guidelines that would reduce his personal workload by getting the department to screen out most intervention requests without him having to consider these. Eager to please the minister, the department provided him with draft guidelines that did just that but failed to adequately consider whether this function could be delegated by the minister to departmental officers.

It is possible the 2009 guidelines were also beyond executive power. DHA will be seeking legal advice on that.

The current minister for immigration has said the implications of the High Court’s decision are now being considered. The key questions will be how many ministerial intervention requests have been infected with the error the High Court has identified and how best to deal with these.

While this High Court decision relates specifically to the s351 ministerial intervention powers, the High Court notes that:

“the structure of the section is relevantly indistinguishable from the structure of a number of other sections of the Act which confer personal and non-compellable powers on the minister. Those other sections include ss 46A, 48B, 195A and 417”.

This means the High Court’s decision affects all of the above ministerial intervention powers in the Act.

DHA appears to have ceased publishing comprehensive and consolidated data on the number of ministerial intervention requests since 2011-12 on its website. Table 1 outlines the ministerial intervention requests made in that year.

Ministerial intervention requests received in 2011-12

MI Power s417 s351 s48B Other (inc s195; s345; s391; s454; s501J) Total Requests Received 2,024 1,547 1,694 2,852 8,117

Source: DHA Website

It is highly likely the volume of ministerial intervention requests has increased significantly since 2011-12 due to:

the rise in requests from legacy boat arrivals;

the rise in onshore asylum claims from 2015;

the rise in s501 visa cancellations on character grounds; and

the general increase in temporary entrants in Australia and visa backlogs at the AAT.

It is quite possible the overall number of ministerial intervention requests since 2016 may exceed 100,000. It would certainly be higher than this since the 2009 guidelines were introduced. The minister re-doing such a volume of ministerial intervention requests would be an extraordinary personal workload.

The department will be looking for a legislative solution to overcome the impact of the High Court’s decision. But given the personal nature of the ministerial intervention powers, this may not be simple, especially if any proposed legislation is to have retrospective effect. The only solution may be to appoint an additional junior minister for immigration.

The saga again highlights the risk of public servants being too eager to please the minister without frank and fearless advice.

READ MORE:

Djokovic visa cancellation quashed by Federal Court, government could cancel again