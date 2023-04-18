Fat Cows deliver FARPs for Army

Five years is a long time between drinks, but when it comes to finding a servo that can fill up an M1 Abrams tank out the back of Townsville when you run out of juice, sometimes you just have to order in to keep the party on the road.

So it was for Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2 CAV) in the recent Exercise Eagle Walk, which saw fast-paced refuelling tactics using 5th Aviation Regiment’s (5 AVN) CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopters being put through their paces to keep the Chrysler-designed, 1980s-era classic guzzlers moving to quickly cover ground.

As any economist will tell you, the most efficient way to run a tank is to put on the handbrake and turn off the engine because of the voracious fuel consumption of the armoured machines that still present a serious challenge to military logistics.

The big advantage of tanks, which are essentially self-propelled artillery, is that, unlike other guns, they don’t need roads, so they can get to a desired tactical location to deliver enough firepower to capture or control a desired battlespace.

Unfortunately, most of the trucks that carry the huge amounts of fuel tanks need to keep moving along roads, which are routinely taken out in battles to prevent an enemy from advancing if they haven’t already been shredded by the 50-tonne tracked beasts.

Enter the Army’s equivalent of fly-in, fly-out dial-a-goon that conveniently converts a Chinook into an airborne servo that can quickly deliver roughly the equivalent of a fuel truck from its cargo bay and in a configuration officially referred to as ‘Fat Cow’ mode.

Just to keep the military humour pumping, tacticians refer to the drop zone for Fat Cows as a FARP (Forward Arming and Refuelling Point), leaving little to the imagination other than what such endeavours cost given the price of fuel, which is variable, to say the least.

To ensure that things are kept simple, Abrams tanks can suck on diesel, marine diesel and petrol (gasoline) — but their preferred drink is jet fuel because, well, it just burns better. And it means aircraft and tanks can share a common fuel, which counts for a fair bit in battle.

According to 2 CAV Officer Commanding Major George Flannery, the tank squadron’s refamiliarizing itself with flying petrol pumps, the M1s are a great tank but “very thirsty”.

The Abram’s spec sheet says the standard issue fuel tank comes in at 1,900 litres, giving it a range of just over 400 km on road and 150 km-200 km in bush bashing mode, or about 12l per/km up a hill with the pedal flat to the floor.

Highway mode is a little more economical, at about 4.75 per/km.

“Our land refuelling assets, such as the HX 77 trucks, can’t always go in places with rough terrain,” Flannery said.

“So with these capabilities working together, we know refuelling can occur anytime, anywhere.”

But it takes a lot of skill to safely manage a fuel transfer from a chopper to a tank, not least because one stray spark can send everything things up in smoke pretty instantly, hence the need for serious training and risk management.

Given not everyone in a war zone implicitly adheres to the no-flames-near-the-pump rule, the fuel tanks Fat Cow Chinooks carry are designed to self-seal and not disgorge even when copping a few rounds from .50 calibre guns, the pieces you typically see mounted on the back of Hilux by various militia.

With another round of allied military exercises just around the corner, brushing up on airborne bowser skills is the order of the day.

“It’s important for us to practise this method, not only to identify ways we can do it quicker and easier in the future, but also to prepare soldiers for upcoming warfighting exercises like Exercise Talisman Sabre,” Flannery said.

And the cost of fill? While the military obviously buys its fuel in bulk and, like airlines, hedges its pricing contracts, 1,900 litres of diesel, at the recent Townsville retail price of $2 per litre, works out at $3,800 a tank.

Gotta love a Chrysler.

