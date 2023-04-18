Foreign interference in unis and Russia-Ukraine fallout dominate DFAT to-do list

Issues related to foreign interference on university campuses and tracking government relationships with Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine kept Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officers busy during 2022.

The annual Foreign Arrangements Scheme report shows the degree of work going on behind the scenes to deal with the implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A key issue was to ensure there was a pause on any activity states and territories had with Russia and Belarus.

“In the context of Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, the secretaries of DFAT and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet wrote to states and territories requesting that they put any existing cooperation with the Russian and Belarusian governments on hold, strongly reconsider any new engagement and work with local governments to effect this,” the report said.

“This was in addition to other measures taken by the commonwealth to restrict international engagement with Russia and Belarus.”

DFAT reports it had significant engagement with the university sector during 2022 on foreign interference issues. The Foreign Arrangements Scheme report notes the tertiary sector accounts for a large number of reported foreign arrangements.

“In addition to direct engagement with universities on specific arrangements, DFAT joined the University Foreign Interference Taskforce Steering Group and Working Groups, in line with Recommendation 23 of the ‘Inquiry into national security risks affecting the Australian higher education and research sector’ report by the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security,” the report said.

“Senior DFAT officials also addressed Universities Australia sessions on key scheme issues.”

The report also noted that there were 194 ministerial decisions made under the scheme during that year. This included 136 decisions to approve entries into core foreign arrangements and 58 decisions for approving negotiations of core foreign arrangements.

