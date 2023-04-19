Why minister’s NDIS reboot ambitions comes with enthusiasm for more public servants

Bill Shorten has told an audience in Canberra the disability sector and the government agencies underpinning it should not have to rely on a temporary labour workforce, and promised a major reinvestment in headcount and skills training.

The minister said the number of public servants at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) will have to increase to ensure the viability of the National Disability Scheme (NDIS). Just how many more staff the agency will get will be revealed in the May federal budget, with final details to be settled after moving through the Expenditure Review Committee (ERC) process.

“We’ve got to increase the direct number of public servants, and I’ve got a couple of reasons for saying that,” Shorten said, citing that sometimes circumstances called for surge workforces when demand increased.

“We have a massive churn in non-NDIA jobs in the disability sector — the local area coordinators, the support coordinators, and partners in community. We even have a churn in the NDIA but not as great.”

Commenting on the sector’s churn phenomenon, which was also impacting government employees working under his portfolio, Shorten said he understood why workplace attrition was a problem. People wanted secure and predictable work, he said, just like NDIS participants wanted consistent and reliable support.

“I don’t blame people — if you don’t have a permanent job and you can’t see what’s happening to you two, three, four years down the track, you’ll get a job where you are appreciated, even if it might not be the one you vocationally want,” Shorten said.

“I think that the philosophy behind investing in our public service makes perfect sense. We’re going to do that,” he said.

The minister for the NDIS and government services made his remarks at a National Press Club address on Tuesday.

NDIS board chair Kurt Fearnley, NDIA CEO Rebecca Falkingham and Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs were in attendance.

The minister also reflected on the challenges for service delivery when leaning heavily on temporary staff to support the disability sector. Contract employees working in call centres, for example, posed a challenge to NDIS participants because they did not have the clearance to access official records because they were not direct employees of the government.

“It’s double-handling and you don’t always save money by outsourcing all the time. That fiction I think has been exposed — it’s a very inconsistent benefit,” he said, committing to bringing some call centre functions in-house.

Shorten said that under the previous government, references to “Canberra public servants blah, blah, blah” had been used in a derogatory manner, unfortunately diminishing the value of their work and contributions of the NDIA to help Australians live with dignity.

But the minister wants to see this view, as well as attitudes about working in the disability sector, change and the NDIA become an agency of choice for people to work when they join the APS.

“Being a commonwealth public servant is an admirable career,” the minister added.

“When I think about NDIA staff, it’s the same as I think about Services Australia staff — these are individuals dealing with families trying to work out their future. I think it’s a fantastic vocation.”

The main message in Shorten’s speech was clear — the NDIS was here to stay but reform to “get it back on track” was necessary.

After what Shorten described as a decade of mismanagement, fraud and inefficiency had beleaguered the scheme. This had the effect of a bad narrative overriding the good return on investment — $2.25 back to the Australian economy for every dollar invested — that the NDIS actually offered, he said.

“The truth is that NDIS is the difference between a life and a living death for many vulnerable Australians. And — as a nation — every state and territory and every community has directly benefited — economically and socially — from the NDIS,” Shorten said.

“Australians overwhelmingly support the scheme. Australians witness the difference it makes to families, communities and country. Remember, one in five Australians has a disability.”

Under the former government, Shorten said, the NDIA was prevented from hiring enough staff to deliver services or to choose its own IT system, and appointments to the board were based on political affiliation over merit.

“They tried to bulldoze through a reform they called Independent Assessments that was really just robodebt 2.0; they betrayed people with disability by leaving the NDIS wide-open to fraud; that’s why one of my greatest regrets is that the NDIS has been at the mercy of administrative vandals for 90% of its existence,” Shorten said.

“The fact it survived is a credit to the dedication of people with disabilities, their families, advocates and allies, service providers, unions, and the never-to-be-underestimated decency of the Australian people.”

On investing in NDIA staff capability, Shorten said a lot of good people worked in all the agencies he oversaw. But spending more money to invest in upskilling this group with specialised skills would ensure participants enjoyed the benefit of being treated with continuity and humanity in the service they received. Better outcomes for participants was the ultimate goal, he said.

“The more you invest time in [staff], the better outcome you’re going to get,” Shorten said.

“One CEO or one minister can’t deal with all the people that the agency deals with. But if we invest in our thousands of people at the agency, we bring in people already working in the disability ecosystem [who] already know what they’re doing.

“You get predictably, continuity, consistency and empathy — what I really want is for people to have to deal with the same person twice, maybe even three times, and then they don’t feel like they have to explain their story again and again and again.”

The minister also outlined his vision to recruit more people with a disability into the public service — and not just into level-entry positions — carers, older people returning to work after a period of separation from the workforce, as well as better promoting jobs in the sector to secondary students.

In addition to an independent review of the NDIS, led by Bruce Bonyhandy and Lisa Paul, the government has set up a fraud fusion taskforce with 38 investigations underway, and also tackled the problem of “warehousing” participants in hospitals.

Shorten has now offered up a six-point plan to execute his NDIS reboot, which includes changes to the NDIA workforce, better long-term planning measures, reining in spiralling expenses on the advice of the independent panel, enhanced Supported Independent Living outcomes, tackling unethical practices by some rogue providers, and strengthening community and mainstream supports.

