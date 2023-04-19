Bowen green lights fuel efficiency standard but flags more consultation

The Albanese government has moved one step closer to the introduction of a carbon-controlling fuel efficiency standard as demand for electric vehicles continues to soar, but has gone back to industry and stakeholder groups for another round of consultation to firm up its plans.

Releasing the long-awaited National Electric Vehicle Strategy, the government has officially signed onto supporting standards that will effectively incentivise the auto industry to ship more and more affordable electric vehicles to Australia than the current drip feed of pricey upmarket marques is doing.

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said: “Australian governments, car makers, motoring clubs, climate groups, businesses and unions were all on board with getting cleaner and cheaper cars to Australia” — but is going back for another round of discussions just to be sure.

“As part of the strategy and following extensive public consultation, the government will introduce a fuel efficiency standard, working with industry and the community to finalise details in coming months.

“The absence of a standard has meant Australian households and businesses are missing out on a greater choice of car models and paying more in fuel costs to run their cars because manufacturers prioritise sending more-efficient vehicles to countries with standards in place.”

But what’s in the standard is yet to be finalised.

In an incremental step towards weaning Australians off petrol, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications has plonked a 38-page discussion paper on the table to better build its evidence base. The big shift will likely see the family car double as a household battery as the grid progressively rewires to a more distributed and storage-based model rather than the present system of pushing electricity currents out from big generation plants.

Labor’s obvious opportunity on renewables at the moment is the fact it is in power in not only Canberra but every other state bar Tasmania, which has its own set of unique electricity challenges courtesy of the Bass Strait (but has always been hungry for renewables).

Minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King said the government would introduce fuel efficiency standards that “work for Australia’s market”, essentially opening the door to a range of concessions and fixes for big fleets that the fuel efficiency standard will hit.

“This strategy offers an historic opportunity to develop fuel efficiency standards that learn from international best practice while recognising the unique needs of Australians,” King said.

“It will send a strong message to the global car industry that when it comes to transport technology, Australia will no longer settle for less.”

The global car industry learned a long time ago Australia is a small, high-effort market, not least because of low sales volumes and comparatively poor road infrastructure compared with the US or Europe.

Of course, the new National Electric Vehicle Strategy comes with a Utopia-esq animated videomercial to sell the idea, confirming again the series is actually a documentary.

Industry and environmental advocates are also weary of and frustrated by close to a decade of weaponised policy over emissions and electric vehicles that, coupled with our huge geography and small population, has put Australia well behind in the EV stakes in terms of fleet and infrastructure.

The broad hope is that with the political planets now in alignment, the combination of rewiring electricity grids across the states to feed off renewables, coupled with a big EV infrastructure rollout, will kick start demand in a steady and sustained way rather than big surges and shortages.

Bowen was characteristically upbeat about the latest policy manoeuvre and olive branch to repeatedly burned stakeholders.

“This strategy delivers on our commitment to provide greater choice for Australians to drive cars that are cleaner and cheaper to run,” Bowen said.

“This strategy provides the coordination and leadership to drive down costs and improve infrastructure so — that we get more affordable and accessible electric vehicles on the market.

The questions in the consultation document point to many of the known challenges, again.

“Are there any design assumptions that you think will put at risk the implementation of a good FES for Australia?” the paper asks.

“Are the exclusions for military, law enforcement, emergency services, agricultural equipment and motorcycles the right ones?” it continues. Yes, police cars, ambos and tanks are all serious considerations.

“Are there any particular FES features that you think we need to take particular care with?” the paper questions.

Well, the thorny questions of fuel excise revenue, distance-based road charging and what happens to the auto industry and petrol stations are just a few of the known issues.

“The government has already cut taxes on EVs through the Electric Car Discount, saving up to $11,000 a year on a $50,000 electric vehicle,” Bowen said. “Thanks to the Albanese government’s leadership, two and half times more EVs are being sold this year than they were at this time last year.”

It’s off a low base, but at least it’s moving.