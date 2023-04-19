A-G welcomes publication of sentencing remarks in secret Witness J case

Mark Dreyfus has welcomed a decision by the ACT Supreme Court to publish the sentencing remarks of Witness J, an ex-commonwealth intelligence official given the pseudonym ‘Alan Johns’, who was imprisoned for the crime of disclosing confidential information.

Witness J was sacked from an unnamed government agency and lost his security clearance when he was then secretly convicted on five charges.

He entered pleas of guilty based on his treatment of sensitive classified information (the specific offences have not been disclosed) over a series of months, and the entire legal proceedings which saw him imprisoned were held in closed court.

During his time in prison, only Witness J’s brother and uncle were aware of his incarceration and he continued to use an alias.

The recently published sentencing remarks reveal the man’s crimes related to venting his anger over what he considered to be unfair, discriminatory treatment. He was also diagnosed by a forensic psychiatrist as suffering from mild depression, which was found to impair his judgment.

“You clearly believed that you were being treated unfairly and in a different way to that in which others in the organisation had been treated in the past,” Witness J’s sentencing remarks read.

“You also expressed your lack of confidence in the processes available to challenge the decisions which had been made.”

Justice John Burns also alluded to the accused wanting to ensure that no attempt was made to misconstrue or misrepresent what had occurred to others, and to threaten decision-makers that he could hurt Australia’s security interests by disclosing the material in your possession.

“The second clear possible motive was to use the fact that you had this [REDACTED] as leverage in your dealings [REDACTED]. This would be an aggravating circumstance accompanying the commission of the offence and as such I would need to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of its existence.

“I am not so satisfied and accordingly, I will not sentence you on the basis that was a veiled threat to reveal [REDACTED] the information contained therein. The offence is nevertheless a very serious example of this type of offending,” the judge said.

The court found Witness J was aware of the gravity of his conduct, as well as the risks to national security, and the lives and wellbeing of individuals his conduct threatened.

“You were grossly reckless in your conduct because of your anger towards what you perceived to be unfair and discriminatory treatment of you [REDACTED],” Justice Burns said.

Advice to publish the sentencing remarks was made by the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM) Grant Donaldson SC last July following his inquiry into the matter.

In examining the use of the National Security Information (Criminal and Civil Proceedings) Act 2004 in Witness J’s case, the INSLM recommended the A-G seek publication of a version of the sentencing remarks.

Earlier this month the Australian government solicitor released documents that revealed the former intelligence officer had been sentenced to two years and seven months.

Dreyfus said the former government had agreed to an unprecedented level of secrecy in the prosecution of ‘Alan Johns’ which led to his entire criminal proceedings being kept secret.

“This is not consistent with the rule of law and open justice,” the A-G said in a statement, vowing Labor was committed to ensuring the right balance was struck between protecting national security information and the rule of law.

“Following [Donaldson’s] report I requested the court list the matter of the publication of Justice Burns’ sentencing remarks.

“While it is always a matter for the Court to determine what is published, Court proceedings, including judgments and reasons, should be as open as possible whilst ensuring national security information is protected,” he said.

Justice Burns, who presided over the secret case several years ago retired before the government decided how best to proceed with publishing parts of his sentencing remarks.

ACT chief justice Lucy McCallum said the nature of the case – where a person was imprisoned in Australia in proceedings closed to the public on suppressed charges – was likely to cause community concern. But she also noted government authorities that the principle of open justice was not absolute.

“Secrecy is anathema to the rule of law,” McCallum said.

“The administration of justice thrives on the discipline that comes with public scrutiny. That is the premise of the principle of open justice.”

The Crown and the offender both consented to the publication of the sentencing decision in redacted form. An unredacted version of the remarks is held in a sealed envelope at the court and cannot be opened without a court order and a hearing from the A-G.

“There will be occasions on which some limitation of the principle is necessary to secure the proper administration of justice,” McCallum said, citing the High Court matter of Hogan v Hinch [2011] which established exceptional and compelling considerations going to national security must exist if open justice was to be limited.

“The present case is one in which the principle of open justice must give way to the interests of national security.”

