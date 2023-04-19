Long-running IBAC probe finds public servants acted badly but were not corrupt

Senior public servants involved in the controversial awarding of a $1.2 million training contract without competitive tender have been slammed by Victoria’s corruption watchdog as falling “short of the required Victorian public sector standards”.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) made the scathing comments about Victorian public servants when it released its report into an investigation into the awarding of a training contract in 2018 to the Health Education Federation (HEF), an organisation linked to the Health Workers Union.

Despite having no status as a training organisation, no training experience and deficiencies in its governance arrangements, HEF did not go through a tendering process before being awarded the contract.

Contracts worth more than $1 million were meant to go through a competitive tendering process. An anonymous complaint was made in May 2019.

IBAC investigators found the facts at the centre of the complaint were proven but the evidence “fell short of establishing that any person had committed corrupt conduct within the meaning of the IBAC Act”.

“[The investigation] also substantiated the suspicion in the Ombudsman’s notification that a ministerial adviser working in the health minister’s office exerted pressure on DHHS [Department of Health and Human Services] staff to award the contract to the HEF,” the Operation Daintree report said.

“It also found that an adviser in the office of the subsequent health minister and an adviser in the office of the premier (acting through the health minister’s office) intruded into DHHS’ management of the contract in ways favourable to the HEF and against the public interest.”

Acting IBAC commissioner Stephen Farrow said the investigation unearthed breaches of duties and obligations on the part of ministers, ministerial advisers and members of the public service.

Farrow said there was a conflict between the procurement of appropriate training services for the health sector and the Labor government’s wish to help out an affiliated union, and that conflict was neither well managed nor properly declared.

There were also revelations of interference in the process of managing the contract with the union-affiliated education body by ministerial advisers.

“Advisers in the premier’s private office and the minister for health’s office also interfered in the management of the HEF contract to obstruct consideration of its termination and to ensure it continued,” Farrow said.

“The DHHS awarded the contract to HEF without a competitive procurement process due to senior staff in the department believing it was the minister’s and government’s preference, and because of ongoing pressure from both the minister for health’s adviser and secretary of the union.”

It was found that the course materials were unsatisfactory and that only 85 of 575 employees that required training completed the program.

The training body received $335,000 in contractual payments before the training program was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators found that that the interference of ministerial advisers in the procurement process for the training contract undermined the public interest because it did not ensure the delivery of “effective value for money occupational violence and aggression training to hospital security and patient transport staff”.

It also found advisers breached the convention that they should only engage with executive-level staff in the public service when seeking to give directions from the minister.

“[The] evidence demonstrated this convention was not always adhered to, the report said. “The adviser’s proximity to the minister creates a power imbalance with less senior public servants, and the application of pressure in these circumstances can represent an abuse of that power.”

The report makes 17 recommendations that are designed to clarify the boundaries of behaviour for ministers, ministerial advisers and the public service so that breaches of conventions and relevant procurement processes may be avoided.

“Misconduct that favours political, personal or organisational interests of people and entities in an officeholder’s network … corrode[s] standards of public governance, decision-making in the public interest and trust in government,” the report said.

“While it may fall short of ‘corrupt conduct’ as defined in the IBAC Act, it leaves the public sector vulnerable to significant risks of such conduct.”

