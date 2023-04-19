NSW to phase out COVID-19 PCR testing by mid-May

The NSW government has announced it will transition to a pathology referral model for COVID-19 PCR testing, in line with other Australian jurisdictions.

Under the revised model, NSW Health will continue to provide free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) through health settings, non-government organisations, local councils and Service NSW centres.

The department will also continue working with stakeholders to ensure Aboriginal communities, the aged care and disability sectors, CALD communities, and rural and remote populations receive priority access to free RATs.

State health minister Ryan Park has confirmed the state’s current testing arrangements would end on May 13.

“Since January we’ve seen a significant reduction in demand for PCR testing driven by changes in health recommendations, testing behaviour and increased access to rapid antigen tests (RATs),” Park said.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be transitioning to a new model of COVID testing to support the current and future needs of the community.”

The minister also thanked frontline workers and healthcare staff in testing clinics for their tireless work to keep the community safe during the height of the pandemic from 2020 to date.

According to NSW chief health officer (CHO) Dr Kerry Chant, people with a referral form could still access a PCR test at private pathology services if they were requested by a medical or nurse practitioner.

PCR testing was still important for people at risk of severe COVID and as recommended by treating clinicians, she said.

“This will ensure effective, fast diagnosis so those who are most at risk are able to get timely access to antiviral therapies,” Chant said.

For most people, the CHO said using RATs was the most convenient approach.

A recent peer-reviewed study published by Australian and international researchers found symptoms often considered to be signs of long COVID in young people could be just as common in young people who have not had the virus.

Consequently, the paper suggested that using the World Health Organization’s case definition of long COVID or the ‘post-COVID-19 condition’ may not be accurate.

The researchers clinically examined and gave a questionnaire to a group of 12-25 six months after taking a COVID-19 test. Of the sample group, 382 tested positive and 85 tested negative for COVID-19.

The researchers said that following the WHO case definition, 48.5% of their group who experienced COVID-19 had long COVID symptoms. However, only 47.1% of the group who didn’t have COVID-19 were also found to have what was defined as long COVID symptoms.

The researchers say other factors, including psychosocial ones, could be behind the persistent symptoms and disabilities some young people are experiencing.

Academics from the Western Sydney University, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, The University of Sydney and Akershus University Hospital in Norway shared the findings of their observational study with the JAMA Network Open in March.

READ MORE:

NSW government agencies did not implement pandemic learnings in time for Delta