Gallagher reveals National Anti-Corruption Commission set to be primed by Audit Office

The impact of the commonwealth’s auditor-general on the careers and fate of senior public servants, ministers and suppliers to government is primed to intensify, as irregularities and conflicts once exposed but later forgotten front the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

That’s the short, sharp takeaway from the minister for finance, women and the public service senator Katy Gallagher, who on Wednesday addressed the annual conference of Australia’s auditors-general to illuminate how powerful new transparency measures, like the NACC, will work in reality.

For decades — indeed centuries as Gallagher pointed out in reference to Federation creating the first national beancounter-in-chief role — official audits have come and gone with their insight and impact ebbing and flowing with transient and transactional political and media interest.

Now, with a strong mandate to restore and reform transparency and oversight measures previously pilloried as red tape, Gallagher is looking to the keepers of the sacred spreadsheets to help put a social and economic value on transparency and independent oversight.

The political value is straightforward: heads on sticks.

Transparency has a value, opacity a cost: prepare for more robodebts

Citing International Monetary Fund reports, Gallagher cut to the chase early in her speech saying there was a demonstrable link “between corruption and poor economic performance of a nation” and that unchecked corruption produced societies burdened by greater inequality, lower trust of governments and institutions, and greater frustration and hardship experienced by citizens.

“We cannot presume that Australia is a world away from the states that fail. We must be forever vigilant — and assert our values time and time again, over and over,” Gallagher pressed.

Then, in a less than subtle shift the finance minister segued to the impact of robodebt, the subject of a royal commission that is set to deliver its certainly excoriating report by June 30 that many expect, or at the least hope, will result in senior public servants being sacked.

When that tide finally finishes going out on that issue, the optional use of swimwear by senior and middle public servants will be more than most professional observers are prepared to stomach.

“We have seen recently a stark example of trust being severely diminished in government. While the [robodebt royal commission] has yet to hand down its findings, I have followed the hearings closely,” Gallagher said.

“This scheme had devastating consequences. These consequences were to individuals caught up in the system, individuals who faced enormous stress, anxiety and depression due to debt notices issued erroneously, carelessly and cynically, individuals who, in some cases, took their own lives and the families left behind with their pain and so many unanswered questions,” Gallagher continued.

“We also heard in evidence before the commission of the moral injury caused to public servants who had to enforce robodebt — despite speaking up against it and raising concerns.

“And we know the broader effects, too, on the general public — that is, even if you were not directly affected by robodebt — it would have eroded your opinion of government.”

Even with the reverence of frank and fearless stand taken by a few courageous and rebellious rank-and-file case managers brutally shunted into enforcing robodebt by their misguided masters, in the main, the lack of institutional resistance allowed the illegal scheme to prosper.

Nor was robodebt really brought to account before the intervention of the Federal Court, save the heavily qualified interest of the commonwealth ombud that appeared captured by the need to avoid any impression of the public service turning in on itself.

Still, not repeating those misjudgements lies in future remedies rather retrospective blame attribution, and Gallagher was keen to set out the new regime for coming investigations and autopsies, even if her government will be on the receiving end of them.

“We cannot afford to take the trust of the Australian people for granted,” Gallagher said.

The road ahead for the APS

The minister for finance and the public service then inked out some of the road forward.

“With my APS minister’s hat on, we have undertaken a number of integrity measures and APS reform. These reforms have been high on my agenda and something that I started working on as soon as I was given the role,” Gallagher said, immediately throwing to the role of the NACC.

“The potential for corruption within government contributes to the decline in trust that the public has in democracy. As you are no doubt aware, the NACC seeks to prevent, detect, investigate and respond to serious or systemic corruption in the commonwealth government,” she continued.

Emphasising that the NACC “will be independent from the government”, the timely investigation of corruption, publication of detailed reports on investigations and education of the public sector “on how to prevent corruption from occurring in the first place” were all cited.

But it’s the role of the ANAO as a past and present precursor to the identification of bad and corrupt behaviour that gives the NACC the ordnance it needs to blast out hotspots of malfeasance or graft.

“The NACC is complementary to the integrity regime of which the ANAO has been a frontrunner,” Gallagher said.

“The NACC bolsters the mission of the Auditor General’s Office and the ANAO in providing systems and processes to make sure taxpayer money is spent wisely and that public officials are accountable.”

Lighting the fuse

There’s little doubt that over the next six months to a year both an unleashed ANAO backed by the NACC will have fertile ground to ferret out sins new and old. Services Australia, home turf to robodebt alongside an increasingly ripe-smelling National Disability Insurance Scheme, are undoubtedly in scope, especially after recent revelations.

However, there are also known issues with onerous governance overheads slowing the pace of public sector innovation to the point that ministers, innovators and businesses seek to work around transparency measures so that projects and reforms are delivered contemporaneously.

A key criticism is that many governance and risk management processes in effect work to exclude innovators and disruptors, creating a symbiotic relationship between governance guardians and entrenched big suppliers that results in major service delivery lag.

That may have to wait until next year’s conference.

Either way, the reform fuse has been lit. The only question is what detonates first.

