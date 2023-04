Will Jim Chalmers proceed with a federal wellbeing budget?

“Budgets,” writes economist, journalist and ABC broadcaster Peter Martin, “are usually three things: a statement of accounts, with measures that will have an impact on the accounts (and sometimes measures that won’t), as well as the legislation needed to authorise another year’s worth of expenditure.” An important omission in such steps is measuring their broader economic and social impacts.

Last year, treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the commonwealth’s first Wellbeing Budget, defying the dry logic of traditional budgetary economics. In his words, the October Budget began “a new discussion about measuring what matters — the strength of our economy and the well-being of our people.” For Martin, this was the first Budget “to have a stab at cost-benefit analysis.”

This was bound to attract some derisory remarks. “Hippy economics,” shot a few of the critics, imagining a treasurer lost in myrrh-induced meditation rather than hard-nosed economic thought. Even Josh Frydenberg, as the Coalition’s treasurer, mocked Chalmers when Chalmers had been in opposition, claiming that, were he ever to deliver a Budget, it would be done “fresh from his ashram deep in the Himalayas, barefoot, robes flowing, incense burning, beads in one hand, wellbeing budget in the other”.