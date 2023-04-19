Draft law expected to arrest brain drain in financial services

Financial advisers and financial services organisations have just under a fortnight to respond to draft legislation designed to recognise the experience of advisers to arrest the brain drain from the sector.

The draft legislation permits experienced advisers to be deemed to have met education requirements if they meet two key conditions — they must have at least 10 years’ cumulative experience in providing advice between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2021 and have no disciplinary action recorded against them on the Financial Advisers Register before December 31, 2021.

However, advisers deemed to have met the educational requirements under the proposed amendments are not given a leave pass from having to successfully complete the financial adviser exam.

Financial services minister Stephen Jones said the financial services sector had lost experienced advisers in recent years because they did not meet tougher qualification standards.

Jones said more than 10,000 advisers had left the sector and that some of them were not suited to the new requirements, but there were experienced advisers without any record of misconduct that had also left the sector.

This has reduced the number of advisers available to help people needing financial assistance.

The draft law also modifies existing education requirements so that the minister is able to approve a qualification pathway as a way of acknowledging that there are different ways people can get the necessary training to be a financial adviser.

“This flexibility enables the minister to determine alternative ways for a potential new entrant to demonstrate that they have substantively met the conditions for an approved qualification, where this is not evident from that person’s course transcript,” the explanatory memorandum for the Bill says.

“For example, the minister may determine that a person may satisfy condition(s) by providing written confirmation from their course provider that they have substantively met the conditions for the specified approved qualification.”

An example is when a person wanting to be a financial adviser completes most of the requirements in one qualification but has missed out on studying one unit, such as business law.

That business law unit could be completed with a separate education provider, and the draft Bill’s provisions would permit that individual’s relevant study to be recognised as meeting the requirements of an approved degree for the purposes of qualifying to be a financial adviser.

