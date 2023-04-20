Much at stake for APS transactions, digital identity in RBA reforms

When you look at the troika experts drafted in to review the Reserve Bank of Australia, it’s no accident that the bureaucrat specifically tasked as a Secretary for Public Sector Reform, Gordon de Brouwer, is in the mix as the government seeks to make the central bank ‘fit of the future’.

While the political and financial media might obsess about the big picture power plays that go hand in hand with setting monetary policy — read interest rates — there is an equal amount if not more heavy lifting to be done on the operational side of the RBA, specifically its functions as a transactional bank for government.

It may only have 1,400 staff, but underneath the hood of the Martin Place-headquartered institution is the nation’s most essential money pump that processes pensions, tax returns, the Centrelink payroll, various big-ticket Treasury and Department of Finance items and the real-time Reserve Bank Information and Transfer System used for high-value settlements between banks and other institutions.

For the past 20 years, the RBA has been quietly prodding government agencies to get a lot better at their electronic transaction, not just because it’s their default banker, but because a proper, digital, scalable and interoperable internal financial infrastructure is where the next step change in effective and responsive government lies.

The $1 billion-plus, decade-long, Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation (WPIT) project at Centrelink; many of Tax’s cornerstone projects, like Standard Business Reporting and Single Touch Payroll; as well as digital identity all essentially fall back on the support and guidance of the central bank that also has carriage of the regulation of the payments system via the Payments System Board.

It’s this operational arena that has proved to be the most challenging for the federal government, which was caught flat-footed in terms of processing capacity at Centrelink when COVID hit, and while Centrelink can now dispense real-time cash to flood and fire victims, there’s often no ATM left to pull it out of, another area under the RBA’s purview.

When the report hits, this will be the area de Brouwer will certainly be looking at. Specifically, how to integrate and reinvigorate a cohesive digital-transactional infrastructure for the government that can keep delivering for the challenges of the future.

Much of the plumbing is there, but it’s creaky and sometimes at the end of its useful life, like the transactional systems at Medicare that were once going to be sent to a retail bank for a rebuild but instead became the Medicare campaign.

That rebuild will likely cost at least $1 billion, a bill Labor has largely inflicted on itself courtesy of an expedient political decision that’s come back to haunt it now.

Another issue de Brouwer and the reformed RBA board will have to confront is cleaning up digital identity, which the RBA has long supported as a concept without backing any particular horse.

That said, the creation of the New Payments Platform, which started out life as the RBA’s own infrastructure rebuild and has now been gifted to industry as a way to consolidate supposedly legacy infrastructure, now has a stake in the digital identity game, although it’s profoundly unclear how this works with Australia Post’s diligently ignored solution that was all the rage a few years ago.

Many of the transactions the federal government necessarily make also overlap with the Payments System, for which the RBA is the regulator, with much of industry wary of how the RBA has been both a participant and a regulator in the payments space.

Notably, the RBA’s payments regulation functions were not in scope for the review, and it’s still unclear whether or how powers of designation to declare a payments system — think Apple Pay or Block — that were supposed to be given to Treasury, and thus the RBA, will operate.

What is clear is that too often payments system regulation has been too little, too late, with banks now seeking to offload huge fraud and scam liabilities back onto consumers thanks to lack of policy and regulatory coordination between the RBA, Treasury, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

There are also questions about how well the transparency regime around bank and payment system outages, which can cripple businesses and leave consumers stranded, given the RBA oversees this reporting regime but recently copped its own outage that temporarily hobbled the New Payments Platform.

Does the RBA report its own outages to itself, and if so how does that work?

Today’s report will be the start of a serious structural reform journey for not just the RBA but the functions it provides to the APS.

The real question is do the reforms go far enough?

