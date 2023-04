Stewardship, as an APS value, is the new ‘it’ word

If you say “stewardship” often enough, it will permeate the Australian Public Service as the new “it” word even before it is formally made a legislated value in the Public Service Act.

But is it really a value? Or is it a function? Should it even be included? How can it bind public servants, especially those below the Senior Executive Service? And is the cart being put before the horse?

A formidable trio of three former senior public servants have examined these questions in a submission to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s invitation to “have your say” on stewardship as an APS value. Not all of their views are breathless with praise.