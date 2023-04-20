Modelling exposes gap between Australia’s energy scenario planning and goals to curb global temperatures

Experts have warned that coordinated changes to the decarbonisation goals of the National Electricity Market (NEM) will be needed to meet Australia’s commitment to keep global temperature increases within 1.5°C.

The Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) has used modelling from its new report to call for a more “credible path” for the NEM, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts across federal, state and territory governments.

CEIG’s Simon Corbell wants to see conditions for an extra $421 billion worth of investment for Australia to get on board with what he says are global investor ambitions in line with the Paris Agreement.

According to the CEO of the membership group, for Australia to do its part in limiting global temperature rises, decisive policy action across all levels of government to accelerate emission reductions in the National Electricity Market was needed.

“The scenario planning must be commercially credible with the investment community,” Corbell said.

“Through a continued and coordinated effort across government, industry and private markets, we can unlock $421 billion in total investment, ensuring Australia is aligned with a growing global investor effort to make 1.5°C the benchmark for action.”

Under the multilateral 2015 Paris Agreement member nations have made a binding commitment more states and private companies have established carbon neutrality targets and zero-carbon solutions are becoming competitive across economic sectors representing 25% of emissions.

The power and transport sectors have been among the dominant sector areas to change since the agreement.

Climate Energy Finance think tank director Tim Buckley noted that to meet the 1.5°C target, investment in new zero emissions electricity capacity would need to grow.

To do this, he said an “unprecedented level” of public-private coordination and strategic planning in the national interest was required, as well as more targeted focus on onshore cleantech supply chains.

“[This includes] grid modernisation and a range of firming technologies, and to facilitate the retirement of all coal power by 2033,” Buckley said.

“This will drive a massive $43bn social benefit for Australians in terms of the value of avoided emissions, whilst also buying Australia more time on hard to abate sectors.”

Buckley said financial resources were already at hand but investors needed lawmakers to create confidence so they could plan.

“We now need [sic] the right policy aspiration to unlock already existing technology solutions and leverage our transformative, once in a hundred year decarbonisation investment opportunity,” he said.

The ‘Decarbonising Australia: Accelerating our energy transition with a credible 1.5°C scenario’ report was published by CEIG using data modelling provided by consulting firm Baringa this week.

The report includes a six-point proposal for a transition plan projected to deliver long term lower wholesale energy prices in the medium to long term.

Priority actions recommended by the CEIG include: establishing a carbon budget for the electricity sector; a coordinated transition plan with commitment from community, industry and government; investment in long duration energy storage; support for offshore wind development; accelerating network infrastructure build; and fostering community capacity for skills and supply chains.

Just this week Queensland’s publicly-owned CS Energy announced a milestone in its partnership with Tesla to build one of the state’s largest batteries under the government’s Energy and Jobs Plan, which has committed to delivering 70% renewable energy by 2032.

The Kogan Creek Clean Energy Hub will store wind and solar energy generated throughout the day and be distributed during peak periods of energy use in the evening.

Energy, renewables and hydrogen minister Mick de Brenni said the government plan to convert all publicly owned coal-fired power stations into Clean Energy Hubs by 2035 was only possible because the state’s energy assets remained government-owned.

“These clean energy hubs are a key element of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, diversifying the generation technology at our publicly-owned coal-fired sites and enabling local communities and workers to be partners in the energy transformation,” de Brenni said.

The construction of a $150 million Megapack system, known as the Chinchilla Battery Project, is being finalised on the Western Downs. It is the first project in the Kogan Creek Clean Energy Hub.

The Chinchilla Battery will be tested and commissioned later this year and is expected to be operational in late 2023.

The battery will be connected to the Queensland SuperGrid and will be able to discharge 100MW of electricity, enough to power 30,000 homes for two hours.

CS Energy Acting CEO Andrew Varvari said the company was focused on building a more diverse energy portfolio to meet the state’s future energy needs.

“Batteries are fast and flexible, with the ability to ramp up and down quickly to support the stability of the power and reduce wholesale price volatility,” Varvari said.

“When operational, the Chinchilla Battery will charge during the day when there is often a surplus of solar energy and then release it back into the grid when it is needed the most.”

