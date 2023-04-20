Movers & Shakers: ONI’s secret SES recruits

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

The Office of National Intelligence (ONI) has welcomed additional newstarters from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to fill the roles of senior assistant directors-general.

Melbourne-based Vy Tan has been promoted to international tax structuring assistant commissioner.

Band 2

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has announced Bindi Kindermann‘s joining the team for Population, Labour, Industry and Location Statistics as a general manager. She joins from the Department of Health and Aged Care.

A former Defence SES 1, whose name has been withheld in the Gazette, has moved over to the ONI as a first assistant director-general. Congratulations to the mystery spook.

Band 3

Hamish Hansford is Home Affairs’ new deputy secretary cyber and infrastructure security.

Treasury has also lost Brenton Goldsworthy to the ABS, where he takes on the role of deputy Australian statistician.

ARTC acting board chair appointed while incumbent subs for Coutts-Trotter

Dr Kerry Schott will serve as the acting chair for the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) for a period of three months. She will step in to fill for chair Peter Duncan, who advised the government last week that he would be taking a leave of absence to serve as the acting NSW premier & cabinet secretary while Michael Coutts-Trottery helps work out the government’s new budget over in Treasury.

The interim arrangements were outlined in a joint statement from finance minister Katy Gallagher, and minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King.

“We are grateful to Dr Schott for agreeing to undertake this important task and we look forward to welcoming Mr Duncan back to the role later in the year,” the ministers said.

“It is a sign of how much Mr Duncan’s expertise is valued that he has been asked to take on this role, and we are sure his advice will be appreciated by Premier [Chris] Minns.”

Dr Schott recently finished a review of Inland Rail for the government, and the ministers said she was the best person to oversee the initial implementation of the recommendations that the government accepted.

“During her three-month tenure, Dr Schott will focus on recruiting a permanent CEO of Inland Rail and addressing the governance and board capability shortcomings her report outlined,” Gallagher and King said.

Future Fund Management Agency names new private equity head

David Bluff, a former partner and managing director of global investment firm The Carlyle Group, will take on the role of Future Fund head of private equity.

At The Carlyle Group, Bluff was Australia and New Zealand head and a member of the Asia Pacific leadership team. He was previously a corporate finance executive with SAB Miller and an investment banker with J.P. Morgan.

Bluff will report to deputy chief investment officer Alicia Gregory in his new role. Gregory has also served as acting head of private equity since 2021.

Gregory said she was delighted to have someone of Bluff’s calibre and experience join the Future Fund team.

“David joins an experienced team overseeing a significant, global portfolio of private equity investments,” Gregory said.

“He has deep investment experience across private markets globally and is a well-respected leader in our industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, the new Future Fund private equity head said he was excited by the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

“It’s a privilege to join the Future Fund team and to participate in such a large and diverse portfolio at a time of significant change in global financial markets,” he said.

Also joining Bluff’s team will be Sarah Azzi as director. She was previously an Investment Director at Anacacia Capital and before that, a member of Mercer’s private markets team covering global managers.

Public service stalwart new work health and safety regulator boss

Comcare’s new chief executive officer will be lawyer and international labour expert Greg Vines.

Vines will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Comcare, including governance responsibilities and reporting requirements as a corporate Commonwealth entity.

Comcare manages the workers’ compensation scheme established by the Safety, Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 1988, along with claims across several injury compensation schemes.

Announcing Vines’ new position, employment and workplace relations minister Tony Burke said Comcare’s work was more important than ever as it progresses work to foster mental health and improve compliance in workplaces covered by the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (Cth).

“Mr Vines brings extensive experience in workplace relations and workplace safety to the role,” Burke said.

“I’m confident Mr Vines will execute his duties with a high degree of skill and diligence in the role, which follows a merit-based selection process.”

From 2012-2022 Vines was deputy director-general for the International Labour Organisation, and previously served as minister (Labour) with the Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva from 2009-2012.

Vines is also a former Victorian Public Sector Standards Commissioner (2005-2009) and executive director of Industrial Relations Victoria and Department of Innovation, Industry and Regional Development deputy secretary (2003–2005).

The minister also thanked Aaron Hughes and Michael Duke for stepping in as acting CEO prior to Vines’ appointment.

Twin RBA board appointments

Dr Iain Ross and Elana Rubin have been made part-time members of the board at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The tenure of their appointments will be for a period of five years, respectively.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the appointments on Thursday and thanked outgoing board members Dr Wendy Craik and Mark Barnaba for their work over the years.

“These appointments will continue the high level of skills and experience available to the Reserve Bank board,” Chalmers said.

“They will help ensure the board is well equipped both to deliver monetary policy in an increasingly complex and uncertain environment, and to implement the recommendations of the RBA Review.”

Dr Ross, whose term commences on 7 May 2023, is a former Federal Court and the Supreme Court of Victoria judge. He has also formerly served as Fair Work Commission president.

“His career experience includes vice president of the Australian Industrial Relations Commission, oartner in the workplace relations practice group at Corrs Chambers Westgarth and assistant secretary of the ACTU,” Chalmers said.

Rubin, who will take on her board role on 31 August 2023, has more than 20 years’ experience as a non-executive company director across diverse sectors of the Australian economy, including roles in the financial services, insurance, infrastructure, professional services, and not-for-profit sectors.

“Rubin is a non-executive director of ASX companies Dexus and Telstra, and is on the Board of several unlisted companies and Victorian government authorities.

“She brings a small business perspective as chair of the Australian Business Growth Fund and was previously chair of Afterpay and AustralianSuper,” the treasurer said.

Curtin University V-C to lead ATN

Professor Harlene Hayne will be the new chair of the Australian Technology Network of Universities (ATN). She succeeds Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin.

Professor Martin said his time as chair had been fulfilling, notably during a period of upheaval in the sector.

“So much has changed because of the pandemic but by adapting rapidly, both individually and as a technology network of universities, we have continued to provide world-class education and support to our students,” he said.

In a statement, Hayne paid tribute to Martin’s “exemplary work” leading the ATN since 2021.

“I am thrilled to be the chair of ATN Universities and to be given the opportunity to help lead the way for some of the most innovative and enterprising institutions in Australia,” Professor said.

“Our sector finds itself in interesting times and the ATN is in a very strong position to navigate them, particularly as we embark on the Accord process and what should be significant reform for higher education.”

Luke Sheehy, executive director of the ATN, said the group was a strong, cooperative network of peers, and this was reflected in the qualities of both outgoing and incoming chair.

“I thank Iain for his direction and guidance and can’t wait to get down to work with Harlene,” he said.

Former Roads Australia executive director to take wheel at PTAANZ

The Public Transport Association Australia New Zealand (PTAANZ) has announced Lauren Streifer will join as its CEO on 26 April.

While in charge of Roads Australia, Streifer is credited with doubling membership and driving industry engagement. She was also a former chief executive at advisory firm Streifer&Co, where she advised leaders across Australia, the US, and Europe in the transport, finance, and technology sectors.

Streifer said she was excited to champion the future of sustainable mobility in the region.

“Australia and New Zealand’s public transport industry is evolving into a more multimodal, integrated approach to mobility services, at the same time as the general public is becoming more aware of the massive impact public transport can have on reducing carbon emissions,” she said.

The PTAANZ is the peak body for all modes of public transport and sustainable mobility in the region. Its members include all the major public transport authorities across Australia and New Zealand, plus operators, advisory and infrastructure firms, industry suppliers and academia.

Career public servants picked for diplomatic posts

A slew of DFAT changes have been announced with new diplomatic appointments to Austria, Kiribati, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Ian Biggs will be Australia’s next ambassador to Austria and accredited to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia.

In addition to his ambassadorial post, Biggs will be Australia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where he will also serve on the IAEA Board of Governors.

Karen Bray will be Australia’s next high commissioner to the Republic of Kiribati, Allaster Cox will be Australia’s next high commissioner to Singapore, and Dr Greg French will be Australia’s next ambassador to the Netherlands.

Foreign minister Penny Wong said she was pleased these highly qualified candidates had accepted their posts, and thanked the outgoing ambassadors and high commissioners for their service.

“Our diplomats are the driver of Australia’s engagement with the world and responsible for ensuring our national interests today and into the future,” Wong said.