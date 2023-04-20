Glacial length between corruption inquiries and outcomes is unacceptable

One of the general public service issues that must be examined more closely is the near-glacial pace at which reviews are commenced and findings released by anticorruption bodies in Australia. The length of time it takes from an initial complaint being raised and a final decision or report being issued is bonkers.

Consider this week’s release by the Victorian anti-corruption body of the report into Operation Daintree, concerning the granting of a contract worth $1.2 million to a union-affiliated start-up set up to offer training for health workers.

This contract was above the value of $1 million and should have been the subject of a competitive tender. No competitive process was run and in May 2019 an anonymous complainant dropped a line to the anticorruption body.

The deal was cut in 2018 and a complaint was lodged with the state’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) in May 2019. IBAC released its report this week — almost four years later.

This is not the only long-running saga either, with the report into the conduct of former New South Wales MP Daryl Maguire and premier Gladys Berejiklian yet to be released despite the controversial hearings having been held more than two years ago.

There is a human story behind the headlines that must be kept in mind here, and the impact of any probe — public or confidential — on those under investigation must be considered.

The recently released IBAC report is a good illustration of the very things that need to be kept in mind when anticorruption bodies are conducting investigations.

The first is the personal stress that accompanies any investigation involving ministerial staff and public servants. An investigation that lingers for an extended period of time does not give anybody a sense of closure.

Imagine being a public servant trying to meet the demands of the daily grind while an anticorruption probe is evaluating whether you had broken guidance or breached a law, and wondering whether you would be subject to a penalty of some kind.

Anticorruption bodies ought to be more agile, and adequately resourced to ensure that public servants are not put through a process that is itself a punishment only to discover they there is no offence for which they need to be held accountable.

