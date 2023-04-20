Government agencies must be open to change if they are serious about public service excellence

Australia can take a few leaves out of Canada’s auditing book to drive change across government and ensure that the important work of public administration stays the course on a road of continuous performance improvement.

And according to the auditor general of Canada, Karen Hogan, the idea of change is more difficult to wrestle with than actually embracing it.

“Our institutions didn’t always have access to spreadsheets or electronic spreadsheets, internet or even computers — but now, we just can’t imagine doing our work without Microsoft Teams,” Hogan said.

“Even if changes can be uncomfortable, with time even the most drastic changes can soon become the new normal.”

Hogan made her remarks at the 2023 ‘Impact — auditor of the future’ conference on Thursday. She explained to the meeting of performance audit professionals that extensive work in Canada was underway to deliver short-form, digitally-accessible, plain-language audit reports, leaning heavily on data and infographics.

When asked by South Australia’s auditor general what the response was from government agencies to this work, Hogan conceded there was pushback. One group recently told her that reducing audit report findings to infographics was a form of “propaganda” and the journey to demonstrating that this was just another way of presenting audit results was ongoing.

Public servants needed to have their hands held and walked through reforms like this for the change management to be effective, she added.

“They’re not a fan of it [or] some of the analogies that I might use to tell stories. But I think over time, they’ll get used to it,” Hogan said.

“When we have a parliamentary hearing, we always sit there with the entities being audited, and Parliament last week asked them questions. I often [parliamentarians] now turn and say ‘Okay, so I think I understood what the entity said, but could you explain it to me a little more in plain language?’

“You can see that people appreciate it but it takes a lot of time to share a lot of the other products.”

Canada has recently developed a large database of findings drawn from its audit projects, with a view to giving parliamentarians a dashboard to view trends over time.

Hogan said she hoped the tool would be helpful to new lawmakers who were trying to identify problem issues in government administration and how they could be addressed. She will be addressing a hearing in a few weeks’ time to discuss the tool.

“In the meantime, it does beg the question about impact and change, and if [auditors] aren’t seeing positive change, what else do we need to do if follow-ups and parliamentary studies isn’t enough?” Hogan said.

“We don’t deliver programmes directly to the public, but as legislative auditors, how can we drive change?”

In an effort to maximise the impact of its auditors, Canada has attempted to coordinate more cross-jurisdictional audits at the federal, provincial and municipal city levels.

Hogan said coordinated audits were a preferred approach and more seamless approach in comparison with past efforts to conduct collaborative audits on topics such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the health and housing portfolios.

“I truly believe that if we start auditing the way government that delivers programs — so horizontally, either across many departments or across many jurisdictions — we can hopefully drive some real meaningful change and have an impact on the lives of Canadians,” Hogan said.

