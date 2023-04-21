IEA gives stamp of approval to Australia’s climate plans

The International Energy Agency has acknowledged the Albanese government’s stepping up of climate ambition and climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen couldn’t be happier.

Key initiatives the IEA points to as contributing to its glowing assessment of the change of emphasis on climate policy includes the 43% target for emissions reduction.

“In June 2022, the Australian government submitted a revised 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), pledging a 43% reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, an increase from the previous government’s target of 26-28%,” the IEA report says.

“This target was legislated alongside the NDC commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in the Climate Change Act 2022. Australia caught up with the pace of emissions reductions pledged by other advanced economies and more closely aligns with a trajectory compatible with the Paris Agreement.”

Initiatives also getting a mention in the IEA’s assessment include the National Energy Transformation Partnership, Rewiring the Nation, Capacity Investment Scheme, the National Energy Performance Strategy and Safeguard Mechanism reforms.

“Australia’s energy transition will require a whole-of-government just energy transition strategy at both federal and state and territory levels, boosting job opportunities and skills for the transition and securing the social licence to construct and operate the necessary infrastructure,” the IEA report says.

“Australia is taking active steps on reskilling and jobs under the forthcoming Energy Workforce Strategy to transform its energy and mineral resources sector into higher value products for exports, creating new manufacturing jobs and export‑ready technologies.”

Bowen said the report shows Australia is heading in the right direction for a clean energy future.

“This new report is an endorsement of the strong action the Albanese government has taken on climate change and energy to achieve 82% renewable electricity by 2030,” Bowen said.

“I welcome the IEA’s recommendations to strengthen Australia’s policies to achieve net zero by 2050 and I’m pleased we are already making significant progress against many of those recommendations.

“Our National Electric Vehicle Strategy, National Energy Productivity Strategy, and National Building Code reforms will all play a vital role in helping Australia achieve strong climate and energy ambitions.”

