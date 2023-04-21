Voice is ‘an enhancement’ to government, advises solicitor-general

Solicitor-general Stephen Donaghue says the proposed Voice to Parliament is an enhancement of representative and responsible government.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus released the solicitor-general’s opinion as a part of his submission to the parliamentary committee considering the Bill proposing the constitutional amendment.

Members of the opposition asked the government to release the advice and the letter from Dreyfus — the 64th submission to the committee — has the Donaghue opinion attached.

That opinion from Donaghue saw no major impediments or problems with the provision as proposed.

Dreyfus also addressed assertions from members of the opposition campaigning against the Voice to Parliament that he had concerns about executive government being in the constitutional provision establishing the Voice.

He said claims that he argued against the Voice to Parliament being able to make representations to the executive government are misleading.

“It has always been the government’s position that the Voice should be able to make representations to the executive government,” Dreyfus’ letter said.

“Despite assertions to the contrary from the leader of the opposition, this has always been my personal view.”

Donaghue’s opinion said there is no major threat to the representative system of government and that the Voice does not have any powers of veto over parliamentary or government decisions, in his view.

“Insofar as the Voice serves the objective of overcoming barriers that have historically impeded effective participation by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in political discussions and decisions that affect them, it seeks to rectify a distortion in the existing system,” Donaghue’s opinion said.

“For that reason, in addition to the other reasons stated above, in my opinion, proposed s 129 is not just compatible with the system of representative and responsible government prescribed by the Constitution, but an enhancement of that system.”

Donaghue’s opinion also stated that the draft constitutional amendment can’t be sensibly read as requiring all representations by the Voice to be considered by either the parliament or executive government.

He also said many representations made by the Voice to either parliament or executive government concern matters that are not reviewable by the courts and as such the proposed constitutional amendment “cannot sensibly be read as impliedly imposing a legal requirement that all representations by the Voice must be considered”.

READ MORE:

Research attempts to wrangle the way SDGs compromise indigenous rights