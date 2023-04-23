ERC still working through how May’s Budget can reckon with growing poverty in Australia

Initiatives to tackle the disadvantage and inequality everyday Australians are experiencing will get some serious consideration from the government in the lead-up to the Budget.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher has told the ABC’s Insiders program that she was “deadly serious” about working out what issues raised by the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce could be addressed in the Budget next month. But her job as finance minister was to make difficult decisions and ensure quality investments were being made in key priority areas.

“We don’t set up these taskforces to then not seriously consider the recommendations that they come forward with,” senator Gallagher said.

“The Budget will look to do as much as it can within the responsible fiscal environment that we are in to deal with addressing disadvantage and inequality where we can.”

In a published letter ahead of its final report being handed to the government, the 13-member taskforce highlighted six action items that could be invested in as part of the federal Budget.

The “urgent” recommendations included abolition of two policies — the childcare subsidy activity test and the Parents Next program — and the reinvestment in a new evidence-based program co-designed with young parents.

The taskforce also suggested reinstating the parenting payment for single women with children who are over eight years of age, arguing that the program more appropriately classifies single mothers as doing parenting work rather than as being unemployed.

As a member of the Expenditure Review Committee (ERC), the finance minister said she could not disclose its deliberations but that all taskforce recommendations were being considered and some of those outcomes would be announced in the Budget.

The minister added that the broader issues of inequality the taskforce raised were so entrenched it was unlikely they would be dealt with in a single Budget or four-year term of government.

“We want to ensure that within the environment we’re in, where we’ve got a range of pressures coming at us, and those pressures are increasing over the longer term – not decreasing, that we’re doing what we can to address women’s equality but also address disadvantage and poverty where we can,” Gallagher said.

“We earn less, we retire with less, we have less assets, less wealth, we earn less in lower-paid jobs — these are, this is the reality of 2023 for Australia’s women, and this is the work that we have started in the Budget, it’s the work we’re going to continue in this Budget, and we’ll continue focusing on it,” she said.

Social and affordable housing was also a government priority for the Budget, with the minister pointing to work already underway with a Housing Accord to explore how to ensure vulnerable groups such as older women had access to stable and secure accommodation.

No final ERC decision had been made about the taskforce’s proposals on Parenting Payments Single and Commonwealth Rent Assistance, she added.

“Housing for women and providing some security of housing for women, particularly women [over the age of 55] is a real challenge,” Gallagher said.

“In general, we are serious about looking at what we can do around housing. People will see the results of it on Budget night.”

As for the pressures people on JobSeeker might currently face, the minister acknowledged the challenge. But she also reiterated a warning the prime minister and treasurer have respectively made over the past few months — that the May Budget would have to make a call on priorities for funding.

“There’s no doubt that people on JobSeeker do it tough,” Gallagher said.

“The challenge for government is how we balance up the range of pressures across the Budget, and they’re substantial — and they’re across almost every area.”

The estimated costings for accepting all of the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee’s 37 recommendations to deal with disadvantage and inequality are between $25 billion and $30 billion over the next four years.

An interim report from that inquiry was published last week, with treasurer Jim Chalmers noting that while every “good idea” could not be funded, the government would respond.

“The government will always look to provide support where we can to those most in need, where it is responsible and affordable to do so, and weighed up against other priorities and fiscal challenges,” Chalmers said in a statement.

“While we can’t fund every good idea, there will be measures in the May Budget to address disadvantage. This will include energy bill price relief that prioritises those on payments and pensions.”

Among the issues the interim report deals with included the adequacy of income support payments, full employment, place-based arrangements, and support for families.

When asked whether the cost to implement the stage 3 tax cuts — almost $41 billion — could instead be used to provide the relief measures suggested by the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee, Gallagher said those changes had already been legislated to come into force next July.

“We haven’t changed our position on those [stage 3 tax cuts],” she said.

“The challenge for us is looking across the Budget as a whole, where we can make additional spending, where we can make additional savings and how we make those decisions,” she said, also pointing to spending across the defence and health portfolios which would also need to be balanced.

Gallagher also stressed that while the Budget’s short-term figures had improved since October, pressures on longer-term spend were evident.

In terms of new tax changes, the finance minister signalled reforms to multinational tax and high-balance super accounts were coming. Treasury’s advice on the petroleum resource rent tax (PRRT) was being considered, she added.

“That was work commissioned by the former government, it’s been going for the last few years and Treasury’s view is that they think that there are improvements that could be made to the PRRT,” Gallagher said.

“We’re considering those — we haven’t formed a view about whether it’s this Budget or this year,” she said.

The former government’s poor planning also had implications for any saving measures Labor could deliver in this Budget, Gallagher said. For example, funding for the Digital Health Agency and eSafety Commissioner would have cut in 2023 and depended on a major re-investment from the Albanese government.

“We’re actually having to deal with that and you’ll see a reasonable part of the Budget is actually addressing these terminating measures, which is essentially the dishonesty of the previous government about the state the Budget was in,” she said.

