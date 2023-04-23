Unclassified Defence Strategic Review drops and states the obvious

A pronounced but well-signalled shift in spending priorities towards maritime and missile power and away from more than two decades of armour-assisted ‘boots on the ground’ funding for army activities was the consensus of the pre-release sales schtick of the Defence Strategic Review out Monday. So it proved.

And cyber. Heaps of cyber. The only issue is that the sticker shock of a properly beefed-up offensive cyber capability will never be unclassified in our lifetimes and their budget looks like a minor line item compared to nuclear-powered submarines.

Like all great (and middling) Defence resets, there will be plenty of hardware picture opportunities next to planes, boats, missiles (or at least dummy casings of them) and tanks and motorised artillery that got a bit of a run in Afghanistan and Iraq, but nowhere near the activities of lighter, faster and more mobile capabilities of special forces and commandos now under the spotlight.

The biggest unspoken in Defence culture is that previous defence minister Peter Dutton overtly prioritised the Army’s desires and ambitions to retain its prowess as a potent expeditionary force, especially after Timor, the Solomon Islands, Middle East and Afghani deployments.

Dutton didn’t really neglect the other forces; it’s just that nothing bellows visual solidarity with basic Australia as much as a gronky-looking politician clutching a tinny of VB with a bunch of deployed folks in camo.

Politically, this is readily understandable — and it’s not really that untoward or smelly in a democracy either. The basic numerical fact is that soldiering has, and must continue to have, the highest headcount of all the forces because soldiering by its very definition is essentially rooted in human bodies more than any other service.

In the main, it looks like defence minister Marles and co. are more than ready to prune smaller-to-mid-armoured mobility with their various self-propelled big guns and tanks for more quickly deployable missile batteries like High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the purchase of which was announced in January.

Similarly, with the AUKUS submarine plan now out in the open, it’s fairly plain that the OG of cruise missiles – the Tomahawk – will be the go-to fire-power stock for both Australian sea and air power now that Defence has been granted a franchise of the nuclear power and cruise missile club.

Defence has been telegraphing its interoperability breakthroughs with the US for several months (think B-52 refuelling capability) alongside Marles posing for a cockpit shot in a German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon during Exercise Pitch Black last year.

That’s the overt pitch.

Under the waterline, and there is a separate classified Defence Strategic Review that has been handed to the government, the key issues as usual will be how to attract recruits, maintain a realistic personnel-supply chain, and what Defence or armed services need to do to continue to attract talent.

Senator Jacqui Lambie over the weekend raised the issue of Australian Defence Force recruitment and the overlap with national disaster relief as a potential need for creating a fourth distinct arm of national service akin to the US National Guard.

Even if Defence overtly rejects such an idea, it can’t walk back on previous assertions local civilian assistance takes a budgetary toll.

More to the point, the fact that Marles and Defence chose to drop the Defence Strategic Review the day before Anzac Day speaks volumes.

READ MORE:

Defence Strategic Review handed to Albo, Marles as nuclear subs announcement looms