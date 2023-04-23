Jason Clare heads to US for major teaching profession summit

Australian education minister Jason Clare will be in the US to learn more about international efforts to strengthen the teacher workforce and improve student outcomes.

Australia is one of 22 nations participating in the summit jointly organised by the United States Department of Education, the OECD and Education International.

Other official representatives joining the summit will hail from China, Singapore, South Africa and Ukraine.

“I will be the first Australian education minister to attend the summit since it began in 2011,” Clare said.

The minister will also use his week-long trip to meet with four ministerial counterparts including US secretary of education Miguel Cardon, Canada’s Dustin Duncan, NZ’s Jan Tinetti and Singapore’s Chan Chan Sing.

“I will also be participating in a policy roundtable with the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s education minister Grace Grace is on a week-long overseas study tour of India and the United Arab Emirates. Her agenda will include high-level strategic meetings with leaders from the Indian and UAE governments, private sector and racing and school sectors.

“These global perspectives will help inform my department’s implementation of our strategy ‘Equity and excellence: realising the potential of every student’,” Grace said.

The minister’s strip will also focus on the international student market and the work of Education Queensland International (EQI), which is now showing an upward trend in enrolments from Indian students for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I also intend to further business opportunities and connections for Queensland racing through strengthening relationships with the racing industry in Dubai,” Grace added.

