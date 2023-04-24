Government unveils closer immigration, economic ties with New Zealand

The relationship between Australia and New Zealand has moved even closer following news that Kiwis can apply for Australian citizenship after meeting a four-year residency requirement.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese unveiled the new “direct pathway to citizenship”, which is expected to make it easier for 350,000 New Zealanders living in Australia to vote and receive government benefits.

“Many New Zealand citizens choose to live and contribute to Australia, so it is reasonable they have the opportunity to become Australian citizens and enjoy the rights and obligations that come from citizenship,” Albanese said.

Children born in Australia to New Zealand parents who meet certain criteria will also gain automatic Australian citizenship.

The changes come into effect on July 1.

There have been other discussions about strengthening ties between the two countries.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins spoke about the relationship during a question-and-answer session at the 40th Closer Economic Relations anniversary dinner.

Chalmers told attendees that he takes inspiration from New Zealand’s approach to a broad focus on economic and social issues.

“From my point of view, very specifically, I take a lot of my cues from New Zealand when it comes to the way that you think about the economy,” Chalmers said.

Hipkins said that trade was one of the factors at the centre of strengthening the relationship and the role that aligning regulatory systems plays in making things easier.

“Regulatory systems I think around the world are going to face a whole lot of new challenges in the coming years that are going to test us in a number of different ways, and I think making sure that we align our responses to those will be very important to ensuring that the trans-Tasman relationship can continue to prosper,” Hipkins said.

Climate change is another topic that is raised in discussions between the two countries.

Hipkins said the challenges are great when it comes to keeping the lid on a global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

“New Zealand and Australia will both be very attuned to the Pacific concern about climate change where they’re already seeing the effects of rising global temperatures and we’re seeing it in more extreme weather events and we’ve seen cooperation between New Zealand and Australia with regard to recent extreme weather events that we have seen,” Hipkins said.

