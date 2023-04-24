Anzac Day holiday status in APS, retail sector cops crossfire from both sides of politics

The unedifying political row over the terms and conditions of ANZAC Day being declared a public holiday is now officially ablaze in both the Coalition and Labor, as the powerful Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA) ratchets up its campaign to remember those who fell in the nation’s service by shutting retail doors.

As shadow minister for veteran’s affairs Barnaby Joyce slammed the option for members of the Australian Public Service (APS) to swap out ANZAC Day for another day off of their choosing, the union representing retail and fast food employees is also calling for the whole of April 25 to be off limits to opening shops rather than the present half day in New South Wales.

In NSW, retail sector regulations have Anzac Day as a half public holiday, but the union known colloquially as ‘the Shoppies’ wants the full day declared off by amending retail laws in the state.

If you’ve been hit with patriotic ads on LinkedIn and others demanding shop doors be shut to remember those who fought for Australia, chances are they were put there by the Shoppies, who’ve made a major grassroots campaign to put a halt to the watering down of workplace conditions.

“Anzac Day is for remembering, not shopping,” the Shoppies’ campaign page says.

“Shops used to close all day to commemorate Anzac Day. Now shops only close until 1pm. Anzac Day is the only restricted trading day that has been reduced to just a half day,” the SDA campaign material states.

“The RSL NSW supports shops closing all day on Anzac Day. We the undersigned ask the Legislative Assembly to restore Anzac Day as a whole day of commemoration,” the union’s petition page states.

(Not that Anzac Day has ever been used to ritually reaffirm a place of generous consumption of alcohol and gambling as a way to blow off steam by virtue of two-up schools being tolerated for one day of the year …)

One of the big challenges of scheduling around Anzac Day is the fact it can fall anywhere in the week and often book-ends school holidays.

In terms of transport and workplace logistics, that’s a major factor because should Anzac Day fall on a Tuesday or Thursday, many major employers routinely allow staff to take a four-day weekend by adding an extra day (or more) of leave, a leave burning practice many bosses don’t mind as the end of the financial year approaches.

For federal public servants, the Anzac Day holiday became caught up in the Coalition’s beating of the patriotic drum (and occasional beating of the APS), after the Morrison government declared the Australia Day holiday off limits to public servants to swap out under flexible working arrangements.

The ScoMo-era patriotic stand went against decades of the Coalition fronting employer pushback over the messiness and number of Australia’s many and varied public holidays, especially the disruption on business that often forfeited a day’s trading if holidays fell early or late in the week.

Anzac Day got wrapped up in that stand partly because of its inherent solemnity, but also because it came before Australia Day after the announcement of the ban on swaps.

The short-lived policy was reversed by the Albanese government this January for Australia after it reaffirmed the flexible public service arrangements. Notably, flexible working is also a key element of the current round of enterprise bargaining now underway for commonwealth public servants.

Which is where the symbolism and political branding becomes rather, well, elastic.

The Coalition is maintaining an anti-flexibility stand in workplaces, siding with unions to restrict the options of employers, while Labor is reintroducing workplace flexibility.

Joyce remains passionately committed to the holiday.

“In January the Labor Government reversed [the swap ban], so now any public servant has the right to request that they just swap the Anzac Day holiday for another day and for any reason at all. That devalues what a day of remembrance is all about. Maybe it was a mistake, but mistakes should be corrected” Joyce said.

“Anzac Day is a day off so we can attend memorial services first, not a day off somewhere else to go elsewhere”, Joyce continued, dubbing Anzac Day “the nation’s premier day of memorial.”

“In my heart, I know most Commonwealth employees will ignore the government’s new directive. But my plea to anyone considering taking up the government’s policy, is that they instead stop and remember those who have served and those who have fallen”, Joyce said.

Of course, any stray workday that most of the nation takes off because everyone else does offer a great opportunity to release announcements and reports that may otherwise attract fully focused scrutiny.

On Monday, the day before Anzac Day, the Albanese government’s unclassified Defence Strategic Review was made public, just hours before the national commemoration of military service.

That tactic may yet attract more rather than less interest after the public holiday, especially if the Opposition has an extra day to read up and find holes.

