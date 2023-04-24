SS Montevideo Maru shipwreck discovery a ‘monumental moment’ for war history

Kim Beazley has described the discovery of a ship that was torpedoed by the USS Sturgeon in the South China Sea nearly 81 years ago as a major historical milestone.

The wreckage, found at a depth greater than the RMS Titanic, was found by a search team led by NFP Silentworld Foundation, deep-sea survey specialists Fugro, and supported by Defence.

Syd Beazley, the uncle of the Australian War Memorial (AWM) chair Kim Beazley, was among the Australians who lost their lives at sea on 1 July 1942 when the SS Montevideo Maru was hit by an American submarine.

The US Navy was unaware that captured Australian soldiers and civilians numbering more than 1,000 were on board the Japanese vessel.

“This discovery is connected to an enormous Australian tragedy, both from massacres on land and the huge loss of life at sea,” Kim Beazley said.

“Finding the site of Australia’s most devastating loss at sea, and will help heal Australia’s collective memory for generations. This has solved a Second World War mystery and my family’s history.”

The tragedy occurred after Rabaul, in New Guinea’s East New Britain province, had fallen to Japanese forces. The SS Montevideo Maru was a transport ship that was sunk off the Philippines coast en route to Hainan.

By May 1942, Japan had taken control of the arc of islands north and east of Papua New Guinea and had seized the main coastal centres of Lae, Salamaua and Madang on the north coast of the mainland.

AWM director Matt Anderson said the loved ones of SS Montevideo Maru victims did not know of their fate until after the war. This included the exact number of victims (there were approximately 1,060 from at least 14 countries), including 850 Australian service members.

“According to an account from the handful of surviving Japanese crew, the Australians in the waters sang Auld Lang Syne to their mates still trapped in the ship as it sank beneath the waves,” Anderson said.

In 2009 Kim Beazley joined in calls from surviving family members of the victims to launch a search for the ship’s final resting place.

The wreckage was located more than 4000 metres below sea level, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underscoring its discovery represented a solemn national promise to always remember and honour those who served Australia.

“This is the heart and the spirit of Lest We Forget,” Albanese said.

“We hope today’s news brings a measure of comfort to loved ones who have kept a long vigil.”

Defence minister Richard Marles thanked Philippines authorities for their help in permitting the search efforts.

“These Australians were never forgotten. Lost deep beneath the seas, their final resting place is now known,” Marles said.

“This remarkable discovery is a reflection of who we are as a nation and remarkably close to our day of national commemoration; Anzac Day. We will remember them.”

The AWM has a commemorative sculpture memorialising the people who died in the tragedy designed by James Parrett, as well as a roll of honour. And last year a special event was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the tragedy.

Beazley said the discovery of the shipwreck provided closure for so many families who did not know the location of the ill-fated ship and its passengers.

