APS values and codes of conduct need a comprehensive review

In a recent submission to PM&C’s public service reform team, Paddy Gourley, Helen Williams and I support stronger action to improve the capability of the APS and its standing as an institution but do not support adding ‘stewardship’ to the APS values.

Stewardship is a responsibility of ministers and senior public servants, not a value that every public servant can be expected to uphold.

But we also strongly support a comprehensive review of the APS values.