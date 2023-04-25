Defence Strategic Review’s ‘Missile Age’ really started in 1962: Now Australia can buy some

Of all the hyperbolic declarations embellishing the release of the public version of the Defence Strategic Review (DSR) — ostensibly the document that charts our military posture for the next 20 years — one item jarred hard for anyone who is Gen-X or older: Australia is entering the “missile age”.

Six decades after the Cuban Missile Crisis led to the creation of the special “hotline” between Washington and Moscow to avert a nuclear apocalypse, and three decades after the US opened the Gulf war with a deadly rain of nearly 300 ship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles, Australia will soon get its own, along with the lethal HIMARS missile system on a truck.

The reality of the dawn of the antipodean missile age is that we have now been granted formal entry into the elite club of US-led nations allowed to pack America’s most lethal hardware, most overtly under the AUKUS agreement that also gets us the nuclear-powered Virginia Class subs that also carry Tomahawks.

It’s no small thing, but it’s hardly a revolution in military affairs either. It’s like the dawn of embedded micro-electronics and automation (think missile guidance) unleashed by the mass production of computers that created Network Centric Warfare that allowed a huge leap in force systems integration and interoperability.

The real bottom line of the DSR is that Australia will integrate its operational systems far more tightly and closely with US forces because this is now where the heavy-duty, long-range, battle-tested firepower is being bought from.

New model military

At the pointy end, it’s a pretty massive standardisation effort, but in reality that’s been happening for a while now. Take the inter-air force refuelling capabilities that now allow Australia’s Airbus-framed KC-30A multi-role tankers to top-up pretty well the whole USAF front line. Let’s rewind a few months.

“Our multi-role tankers are now fully interoperable, with USAF strategically significant aircraft, including B-1B, B-2A, B-52H and A-10C as well as fourth- and fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 series, F-22A, and F-16 series,” the RAAF’s chief of flight test, squadron leader Andrew Kerle, said last December

“In the current geostrategic context, this is a significant capability for allied interoperability in our region.”

Look at the so-called hardening and expansion of bases in Australia’s north, the statecraft equivalent of rolling out the barbed wire for pushy regional protagonists, these are also being recalibrated to more readily accommodate US hardware, of which Australia is now an official subscriber.

It’s convenient for some to characterise this as Australia playing lapdog to the US in terms of sovereign systems, but the reality is US platforms have plenty of proven miles on the clock and plenty of real-world battle testing.

The reality of the ‘missile age’ is that Tomahawk-armed subs and ships deliver a far more economical price-per-punch than tactical or strike aircraft in larger volumes because there is comparatively little risk of interception, and what cost there is far lower than a plane being shot down.

The biggest loser

Of all the cancellations most expected, the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer was at the top of the tree and unsurprisingly copped the shears in the DSR.

The South Korean K9s are great guns, a proven, world-leading platform that European nations are queuing up to buy to help persuade Vladimir to put his shirt back on. The only issue is range: a hugely respectable 40km, which is perfect for ring-fencing a city but pretty shit against ships and subs.

That said, 40km is about the range of (still hugely effective) old-school artillery, even if based on WWII heavy-but-fast battleships like the USS Missouri, which handed out a pounding of 112 16-inch rounds in 1991 directed at heavily fortified Iraqi command bunkers as a parting gift.

That was after she let loose 28 Tomahawks. Ironically, the Iraqis later fired off a Silkworm missile (the Chinese version of Russia’s P-15 Termite anti-ship cruise missile) at Missouri, only to have it decoyed and taken out by the British HMS Gloucester using ageing Sea Dart missiles.

The Missouri responded to the launch location. With 16-inch shells. And a later no-imagination-required Cher video. There’s a reason they call it ‘gunboat diplomacy’.

The maths of the big Korean cannons is also telling,

Tomahawks typically set you back about US$2 million per round, with no deposit, no return, range of 1,000 miles (1,600km). Based on recent Estonian prices, a K9 comes in at about US$7 million for the gun, ex-ammo. Bonus: it’s tracked, and cheap to run all day, which is great if you’re in a long, land war. Which we ain’t.

Double the price of the K9 to US$14 million and you get an A10 Warthog, a purpose-built, slow-moving, airborne tactical support rig that brings tears of gratitude to the eyes of everyday Marines.

Lovingly known as the ‘flying bathtub’ (because of its armoured titanium cockpit shield), the platform is being retained (read: sweated) over replacements by virtue of its enduring effect.

Whether Australia wants or gets any is probably classified. What’s not is that we can now refuel them.

All at sea

On the naval front, retired US Vice Admiral William H Hilarides is reportedly the choice of reviewer, alongside former Finance secretary Rosemary Huxtable and former Australian fleet chief, retired Vice-Admiral Stuart Mayer for sea capability.

The burning question here is whether that’s to check Tomahawk capability, especially given recent shifts. It’s not illogical given the obvious re-platforming to plentiful cruise missiles and the overall shift in posture to more heavily integrate now available US systems.

That’s especially pertinent given the role US-made nuclear-powered subs will command in the overall future fleet structure. Again, interoperability is the key here, especially standardisation on Tomahawk-laden US kit.

It will take some work to make planned and existing Australian boats compatible with US systems, but not to the point it breaks the bank. This was not unexpected.

