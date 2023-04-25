Austrade initiative helps power Australia-India automotive training institute

The Australia-India Future Skills Initiative, an Austrade program designed to connect Australian education and training providers with Indian organisations, has helped to establish a specialist automotive training institute.

Australia’s Kangan Institute, the Gujarat government in India and large auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki offer automotive training courses and teacher training programs through the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE).

The digital courses include electric vehicle safety.

“We have approximately 3,000 students at any given time,’ said Giulian Di Maggio, the director of automotive training at Kangan Institute.

“About 90% of our students are doing apprenticeships. This means they can learn and earn in a real industry workplace as part of their qualification.”

Kangan Institute is the first Australian training provider to set up a joint venture of this kind in India after a meeting of the minds with top executives from Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s biggest auto manufacturers. It anticipates iACE will train 3,000 to 5,000 students every year from 2023.

“Our goal is to help pioneer a new form of skills training in India,” Di Maggio said.

“We will continue to develop tech-based vocational courses that combine formal education with practical, hands-on learning to help our partners in India meet their skills needs, and help our learners achieve successful outcomes.”

Kangan Institute has also used its expertise in vocational education and training to help the relevant Indian National Skill and Development Corporation further develop competency-based training guidelines and assessments for trainers that go through the automobile centre of excellence.

The federal government launched the Australia-India Future Skills Initiative last year.

The four-year Austrade program provides a formal framework for Australian training organisations to develop skills-training collaborations in India.

