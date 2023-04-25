Top mandarins briefed on Australia’s economic outlook, SES performance and integrity issues

When the secretaries board convened at PM&C this month, a number of high-level issues were up for discussion, including May’s Budget, an updated public sector board appointment process, and agency capability reviews.

Finance boss Jenny Wilkinson and acting Treasury secretary Roxanne Kelley gave the group a rundown on the forthcoming 2023-24 Budget. This included an update on the nation’s economic outlook.

The performance of public servants at the SES level will also be subject to a renewed level of scrutiny, with an emphasis on applying consistent performance metrics across the APS.

“The board received an update on the COO Committee sub-group on SES performance,” the communique said.

“An updated framework for SES performance is being developed, focussing on ensuring outcomes and behaviours are assessed and considered equally.”

Meanwhile, APS reform efforts, including the review into government board appointments led by Lynelle Briggs were outlined. A report to the minister for the public service [Katy Gallagher] on Briggs’ work is expected to be produced by mid-2023.

The group endorsed terms of reference for a new APS deliberative committee, which will develop a purpose statement for the Australian Public Service. More details about this group’s work will be published on the APS Reform website next month.

“The board was updated on the proposed changes to the Public Service Act 1999, including progress on public consultation and engagement,” a communique from the meeting said.

“Public consultation commenced in March 2023, with proposed legislation changes to be provided to the minister […] mid-year.”

Other whole-of-program outcomes for APS reforms also received the backing of the secretaries board, with endorsement of APS reform objectives passed.

“Secretaries committed to implementing and embedding the outcomes within their departments and agencies. Outcomes will be provided to the minister for the public service for approval,” the communique said.

Integrity issues, partly inspired by the APS reform program and also the recent hearings of the robodebt royal commission, were also aired.

“Mr Peter Woolcott, Australian Public Service commissioner, updated the board on APS Integrity work.

“Ms Katherine Jones, secretary of the Attorney-General’s Department, provided an update to the board on the royal commission into the Robodebt scheme and noted the commonwealth lodged its submission on 6 April 2023,” the communique read.

DFAT boss Jan Adams addressed Australia’s engagement in elections for multilateral institutions with the group.

And the establishment of Clare O’Neil’s democracy taskforce within Home Affairs was also raised.

“The board recognised the broader role of the Australian Public Service in supporting the work of the taskforce,” the communique said.

The board also discussed progress on APS bargaining, the proposed 2023-24 work program for capability reviews of government agencies, and progress on Closing the Gap priority targets.

“The board received an update and agreed to consider the most critical investments necessary to support the government in Closing the Gap,” the document read.

