Marles fires $4.1 billion into rebuilding domestic missile and ammunition factories

Australia will spend at least $4.1 billion building an onshore missile and munitions manufacturing capability, in the first major funding commitment to be contained in the forthcoming Budget following the release of the Defence Strategic Review.

Officially announced by deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles on Wednesday, the bulk of the money — $2.5 billion — will be pushed towards creating a new Guided Weapons & Explosive Ordnance Enterprise that, in part, re-establishes the model of privatised Australian Defence Industries (ADI).

The move to flash cash at local capability comes amidst a growing backlash from a defence industry that is reliant on Army contracts, especially around vehicle building, which has suffered big cuts to traditional motorised armour and firepower as missiles replace howitzers and smaller faster tanks.

Marles is making no apologies for the cutting of motorised armour from the fleet, the Hanwha K9 being the biggest casualty, with the government telling Army its big guns are far too short on range and will be replaced with missiles like the well-tested HIMARS battery-on-a-truck system.

“The Albanese Government is moving immediately to respond to the Review and committing real funding to these programs and capabilities. We are reshaping the Australian Army and modernising it for the current strategic circumstances,” Marles said.

“This investment in key capabilities will see the Australian Army’s current range for artillery grow from 40 kilometres to in excess of 500 kilometres.”

The ministerial sledge at the Army’s ballistics range is part of a broader push in the DSR that ups the value of more robust stand-off weapons (missiles and the aircraft and ships that carry them) rather than infantry and expeditionary systems used in taking and defending territory.

The Army has by far the biggest headcount in the ADF and has substantial operational proficiency after participating in the two US-led invasions of Iraq, many years in Afghanistan and sizeable missions in Timor and the Pacific.

None of those missions repelled any direct threat to Australia, a situation the unclassified DSR implies has changed because of the rapid escalation of size, reach and power of the Chinese military, especially its navy that could limit access to Australia’s trade routes.

Labor’s main argument is that expenditure on firepower now needs to be directed to national defence — stopping threats before they arrive as opposed to defending dirt.

Standardisation on US systems, including Virginia Class nuclear-powered submarines and Tomahawk missiles – range 1600 km – on ships and subs, is the main thrust of the rebuild.

Notably, the Army is being given a proportion of the new missile inventory that Marles says will receive $1.6 billion in the coming Budget.

“This investment will grow the ADF’s ability to accurately strike targets at longer range and expand our acquisition of long-range missile systems,” Marles said.

This included “accelerating the delivery of additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated battle management and support systems; and accelerating the acquisition of Precision Strike Missiles (PRISM) to deliver multi-domain strike effects.”

Those missile buys will get imported systems into Australia quickly, and arguably more cheaply, as the Albanese government tries to recreate the local supply chain that could also offset US production capacity limitations.

The creation of the GWEO will also likely enable Australia to create a vetted corporate structure that will tick regulatory and national security boxes for US weapons systems export controls, especially if Tomahawks and potentially a successor to the missile are to be built here.

That could allow the transfer and potential migration of US skilled labour to train Australians to produce missiles.

While ADI was often the prime contractor for Defence here and doubled as the munitions manufacturer, it was also essentially a franchised military technology licensee for largely British systems, especially naval power, that came during the cold war.

Being a small island, Britain tested its nuclear weapons in Australia in order to establish its own nuclear warfare capabilities.

READ MORE:

Defence Strategic Review’s ‘Missile Age’ really started in 1962: Now Australia can buy some