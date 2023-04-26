Fifty years on, we’re still to learn lessons of Vietnam

It is almost 50 years to the day that Australia exited the Vietnam War*. Fifty years later, our veterans system remains largely unchanged.

They say those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it. For younger generations, some may think that the system we have in place today is new — a result of fighting for change over time.

But to Vietnam veterans and their families, I’m sure the current status of Australia’s geopolitical interests, its alliances and partnerships, and indeed the state of its veteran support system feels like history repeating itself.

Not so long ago, Australian defence personnel were deployed to South Vietnam. According to prime minister Robert Menzies, the threat to South Vietnam was a direct long-term threat to Australia. Our involvement was prompted by the need to maintain an ally presence within the region to secure Australia.

As a result, more than 50,000 personnel served in Vietnam, 30% of whom had to be conscripted; 424 Australians made the ultimate sacrifice and 2,369 were officially wounded.

I’m not an expert in defence strategy. In fact, I consider myself a pure layperson in this regard, but I can’t help but find that slice of history sobering.

Australia is incredibly lucky to be a country of opportunity and prosperity. A country where ‘civvies’ like me can work hard and achieve their potential. A country where we don’t have to worry too much about the ills of the world and can simply live our lives.

This freedom is enabled by every person who commits their life to Australia — who voluntarily agrees to protect Australia, no matter the cost.

It is enabled by countless loved ones who do not stand in the way of our veterans, of their spouses and children who scarifies some of their liberties and opportunities to enable that service to occur — and who bear the burdens of that service, long after the uniform is no longer worn.

It is imperative that we do all we can as a country to continue to protect the voluntary nature of Australia’s Defence Force.

A key enabler of that protection is upholding our end of the bargain, ensuring that the system of support for veterans and their families is well-structured, resourced, adaptable and carries out the intent of the Australian people.

But there are many issues in our veteran support system. To this day, it is full of gaps and cracks that would never pass the ‘pub test’.

These cracks have bred an adversary culture of mistrust amongst veterans born of the Vietnam era. This problem exists because the veterans system has been far too reactive for far too long.

The system has struggled to keep pace with the needs of veterans and their families resulting in short-sighted policies and programs. This is where — yet again — we see history repeat itself.

Fifty years ago, we saw the number of claims made to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) increase by more than 50%, resulting in the need for more allocated resources.

Legislation was reviewed, as the then-system had become overcomplicated and wasn’t able to meet the needs of the veterans it was intended to support. This resulted in a new Act being introduced to address those problems. It “wasn’t perfect” but it would be sufficient.

Veterans experienced stigma and a negative claim process. There was a belief within the system that many veterans’ claims were being “overstated”, which led to over-investigation of claims, frustrating the process and causing delays. Unfortunately, not much has changed since these examples from 50 years ago.

In Australia, we have the building blocks for an excellent system of care for veterans and their families and we should be an example to the rest of the world in this area.

The issues that veterans and their families face today — while not new or greater than those of previous generations — are because we have not done enough with the knowledge we have.

We haven’t learned from our past. We have not made enough progress toward solving the problem. Instead, we keep patching the cracks as fast as we can.

The uncertainty in DVA’s future, which has plagued the department since the end of World War II, has put it into survival mode and inhibited the development of a strategic approach to policy and program development to meet current and future needs.

It has meant, despite its recent efforts, that DVA still isn’t able to advise the government in the way it ought to be — to use what it knows, predict trends and mitigate early.

I have seen DVA struggle first-hand to meet the needs of veterans and their families of generations X and Y — and I know that it’s not ready to meet the needs of generations Z and Alpha.

However, we can work through this.

Opportunities exist today that haven’t existed in the past — and the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide is one of them. The current round of legislation reform, the changes in leadership within DVA and the change in government are others.

It’s very easy to walk away from difficult problems and keep finding more ways to haphazardly patch a broken system. But now is the time for the hard work to prevent the cycle of history repeating.

Now is the time for leaders to emerge, for the veterans community sector to shed its hang-ups and personality-based politics and come together.

It’s time for the government to lean forward and develop new partnerships with the veterans community sector and get smarter about what we do, how we do it and how we support those who need it now and those who will need it well into the future.

Because that is what Australia expects, and that is what Australia promises every veteran and their family when they serve us.

When we meet the moment with genuine action, we truly demonstrate our gratitude for their service.

Let’s commit to a future where we have learned from the lessons of yesterday.

*The final combat troops in Vietnam were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon. They were withdrawn in June 1973.

READ MORE:

APS trials veterans employment program following state equivalents