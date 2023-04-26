Advocates warn peace must be the ultimate priority of Australian Defence intent

With the publication of the Defence Strategic Review (DSR), the Australian international development sector is reminding the government and stakeholders that humanitarian assistance and the pursuit of peace must be at the heart of all Defence expansion plans.

In a written statement published the same week the federal government released a redacted version of the DSR, the Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) said diplomacy and development were key measures in any deterrence against war.

Council CEO Marc Purcell argued that since “prevention is better than a cure”, government Defence expenditure should reflect this reality.

“Development is universally considered as important a tool of statecraft as diplomacy and defence,” Purcell said.

“We want to see Australia stepping up in its commitments here. We know there’s $368 billion set aside for submarines, but where is our investment in peace-building?,” he added.

According to the council, while the DSR recognises the national focus on peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance abroad, it does not make any specific recommendations about Defence’s role in international humanitarian assistance.

Purcell said the omission concerned him, especially given the frequent reiteration from government officials that it was in the national interest for different departments to cooperate with a view to promoting peace in the region.

The council argues for bringing together the capabilities of the Department of Defence and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) under a coordinated whole-of-government strategy.

“The review includes references to climate change and natural disasters, as well as Defence’s role domestically, however its international humanitarian role appears sidelined,” the ACFID statement read.

“A whole-of-government coordinated strategy would ensure that our international humanitarian assistance is effective and adheres to humanitarian principles. Humanitarian responses should always be civilian-led.”

The call for more coordinated Australian statecraft echoes sentiments made by the foreign minister at a National Press Club address last week.

Penny Wong told an audience in Canberra that Australia’s new approach to development under the Labor government recognised the economic prosperity of the region would help to build common ground and establish so-called “guardrails” for peace and stability in the Indo-pacific.

“We see development assistance as central to statecraft,” Wong said, signposting that a new development policy was on the horizon.

“It helps the regional partners become more economically resilient, develop critical infrastructure and provide their own security so they have less need to call on others.”

Noting competing claims over contested areas in the South China Sea, the unprecedented pace and scale of China’s military expansion, and North Korea’s ongoing nuclear weapons programme, the foreign minister said circumstances required new coordination and ambition for statecraft.

“Countries want a region that is peaceful and stable, that means sufficient balance to deter aggression and coercion. And that is a balance to which more players, including Australia, must contribute to if it is to be durable. A balance where strategic reassurance through diplomacy is supported by military deterrence,” Wong said.

Other senior government officials, including defence minister Richard Marles and minister for international development, defence industry and the Pacific Pat Conroy have gone on record to underscore the significant role “soft power”, development aid and diplomacy will play in Australian statecraft.

“We should never forget that Australia’s frontline is diplomacy,” Marles said in a speech to the house in February.

“Our primary effort is to use our diplomacy to reduce tensions and create pathways for peace.”

The ACFID also wants to see Australia pursue peaceful objectives using long-term investments to partner with neighbouring governments and communities through inclusive and locally-led development that addresses areas of need and social contexts.

It says the current allocation of money for foreign aid as a percentage of gross national income (GNI) pales in comparison to other OECD states, with Australia in 27th place on the list of DAC donor countries, below Lithuania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

“In real terms, this has put Australia right down the bottom of the ladder. If aid was the AFL, we’d be Hawthorn,” Purcell said.

Australia’s annual aid budget, known as the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA), is currently $4.651 billion. The government gave the ODA a $1.4 billion boost over four years in the October budget, bringing the GNI to 0.2%, and falling.

“In its pre-election platform, Labor promised [the GNI] would reach 0.5%.

“It is also worthwhile reiterating the need to invest in peace [during the week] of ANZAC Day, which is Australia’s most potent and enduring reminder of the catastrophic cost of conflict,” the statement read.

