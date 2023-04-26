Australia to host Quad Leaders’ Summit domestically for first time

Australia will host the 2023 Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney in May, marking the first time the event will be hosted in the country.

Quad members US president Joe Biden, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will travel to Sydney to participate in the summit.

The meeting will be hosted at Sydney Opera House on May 24.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the meeting was also an opportunity to showcase both the city and the country on the international stage.

“We will be discussing the global economic environment that we know is under pressure due to global inflationary pressures,” Albanese said.

“We know that we live in a more insecure world with strategic competition in our region, with the ongoing impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“But we also know that our friends are ones which we have such a strong relationship with.

“And during the hosting of the meeting at the Sydney Opera House, it will be an opportunity to discuss all of those issues and our common interests, our common interests as democracies, as vibrant economies, as countries who want to work with each other for our common interests in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Albanese added regional institutions ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association will participate in discussions alongside Quad leaders.

As for the topics which will be discussed by the Quad leaders, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the discussion will include matters such as infrastructure, global health, climate change, and “maritime domain awareness”.

It’s the first time a current US president has visited Australia since former president Barack Obama’s visit in 2014 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. It’s also the first time a current US president has visited Sydney since former president George W Bush’s visit in 2007 for the APEC Leaders’ Meeting.

Albanese recently met up with Biden over in the US as part of the AUKUS announcement, alongside UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The 2023 Quad Leader’s Summit has its own dedicated webpage on the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s website, with details about the event.

READ MORE:

AUKUS committed to preserving peace, Albanese says