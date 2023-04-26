Commonwealth’s counsel pushes for Podger robodebt report to be discounted

Sandbagging by the Australian Public Service to limit the damage to its senior and middle ranks from the looming findings of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has started in earnest, with the commonwealth discounting the evidence of a special administrative probe by expert Andrew Podger.

In a concerted pushback to Podger’s searing report to the royal commission that identified systemic issues with public servants tempering frank and fearless advice because of political pressure, the commonwealth argues that the eminent administrative expert did not answer key questions and has sought to substantially qualify the weight of his evidence.

“In determining weight, the Commissioner would also note that Professor Podger, while making a range of recommendations, did not respond directly to the questions asked,” the commonwealth’s response states, adding that Podger also “did not express the process of reasoning underpinning his recommendations”.

In what amounts to a full bureaucratic refutation of the need for a clean-out, the commonwealth’s response also says Podger “did not have the benefit of the detailed witness statements of the current leaders of DSS and Services Australia” when writing his report, which “does not consider the complete body of work already on foot and to which the Australian Government has committed”.

That body of work is the APSC-led APS Reform program, with public service minister Katy Gallagher specifically namedropped in the footnotes.

“The report does not identify or consider the publicly available information on the state of reform of the APS, such as Katy Gallagher, ‘Albanese Government’s APS Reform Agenda Institute of Public Administration Australia’ (Speech, Institute of Public Administration Australia, 13 October 2022) Albanese Government’s APS Reform agenda | Ministers Media Centre (pmc.gov.au).”

Perhaps the most telling item in the commonwealth’s response is its interpretation of the independent report that was intended to expertly assess what happened at an administrative level, rather than a strictly legal one.

There, it seems, Podger has hit a reflexive nerve.

“The Commonwealth submits that in light of these factors it would be open to the Commissioner to view Professor Podger’s report more through the prism of a submission, and to be assisted by it in that manner,” it states.

Ouch.

Podger said he is confounded by the commonwealth’s response.

“I must admit to being surprised by the commonwealth counsel’s comments,” Podger said.

“The royal commission was established by this government which has committed to substantial reform of the APS as part of a broader integrity agenda that seems to have wide support across the Parliament.

“This is an opportunity, unlikely to be repeated for a very long time, for lasting reform to rebuild the APS as a critical institution in our democracy, serving the government, the Parliament and the Australian public.

“I am confident that the royal commission will carefully consider the report it asked me to provide and I look forward to its final report in June.

“I hope the government acts quickly and firmly in response to the commission’s report, and that the APS leadership accepts its responsibility to rebuild the APS and ensure that, never again, do we see such dreadful and unlawful treatment of vulnerable people.”

One of Podger’s main observations in his report to the royal commission was the fundamental need for public servants to be safely able to offer independent, politically impartial advice.

“Failure to appreciate this degree of independence may inhibit the provision of ‘frank and fearless’ advice, endanger perceptions (or the reality) of non-partisanship and impartiality, and undermine the role of the APS in serving the Parliament and the Australian public as well as the Government,” Podger wrote.

“I consider there has been such a failure over at least the last two decades and most particularly over the Relevant Period for the Robodebt scheme, and that this systemic problem may well have contributed to the ‘fiasco’.”

The move to try and heavily qualify the depth of systemic rot identified by Podger, especially in relation to politically independent APS leadership, is a bold if not crazy-brave strategy for the commonwealth after dozens of bureaucrats were castigated for persistent obfuscation, failing to answer simple questions and an apparent disinterest in asking the most basic critical questions.

Questions like who signed off on the legality of the robodebt scheme before it went live? And whether it was actually legal given debts were literally being invented using glaringly defective maths and data?

Still, procedural fairness is important, and the commonwealth’s list of arguments against potential adverse findings deserves to be heard, not least because it offers a window into the mindset of many of those hauled before the royal commission.

A major risk for the current APS leadership is that they could be seen to be culturally incapable of owning the robodebt scandal, and thus being unable to learn from it, other than becoming more proficient at leaving ministers standing on trapdoors.

Perhaps the biggest learning from the robodebt royal commission was how willingly and easily so many public servants could put aside their concerns over the harm the program was causing, along with clear doubts over the scheme’s legality.

A perceived unwillingness to accept responsibility, especially on the eve of a new government’s first substantive Budget, will not engender trust that the current bureaucratic ranks are not stacked with those who sought to advance their careers by adopting the ideology of their political masters in return for patronage.

The major difference between the robodebt royal commission and comparable inquiries like the royal commission into home insulation (aka ‘pink bats’) is its sheer scale and the number of people it illegally administratively terrorised.

That’s a challenge for Bill Shorten and Katy Gallagher because while the royal commission is a civil and administrative instrument, the two ministers have created a strong community expectation that some sort of justice will flow — even though it’s not a court.

The current government will also be judged on how it deals with adverse findings against public servants and how this is interpreted in terms of performance management and motivations.

The royal commission report will give Labor more than ample justification and opportunity to clean its bureaucratic house if it has the desire. The commonwealth’s response tells us it won’t clean itself.

