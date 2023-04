How the Department of Industry learned to become unafraid of audits

Procurement woes can easily attract the pain of an auditing post-mortem, often followed by some degree of public humiliation, uncomfortable media interest, and internal heat within an agency. But under the right leadership, the exercise can be one of growth and learning. It isn’t always easy but often always worth it.

When David Fredericks occupied the top post at the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER), a bruising audit of an entrepreneurs’ program led to a major overhaul of how the entire department dealt with contract management.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, the $484.2 million federal industry policy program was found to have fallen short of transparency, consistency and fairness standards, with the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) making 10 recommendations in response to the grants process for choosing delivery partners.