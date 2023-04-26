Time running out for gas industry to respond to draft code of conduct

Gas industry participants have until May 8 to respond to a draft mandatory code of conduct that the federal government said would help keep maintain reasonable gas prices for consumers.

Others have a few more days to comment on the proposed code — their deadline is the close of business on May 12.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the new code builds on the existing price cap that has been in place. It is designed to keep prices at $12 a gigajoule until 2025.

“Now, the existing price cap is taking some of the sting out of those energy price rises already but this code now is about ensuring more gas at reasonable prices for Australian consumers and ensuring an even playing field between producers and users as well,” Chalmers said.

“It’s a $12 cap until a review in 2025 with exemptions for major producers who make legally enforceable commitments on supply and price and for smaller players supplying the domestic market, and it will be enforced by the ACCC.”

Chalmers said the code was not just about locking in reasonable prices for gas supplies.

“It’s about giving the industry the certainty that they need to invest and ensuring Australia remains a reliable trading partner,” Chalmers said.

“And if you couple that with action to cap coal costs for power generators, the gas price caps under the government’s Energy Price Relief Plan have nearly halved future wholesale energy prices.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA), which represents individuals and businesses building and maintaining gas pipeline infrastructure, said the draft code would help deal with pricing. It would also help ensure there is a backup source of power available when there are constraints or outages experienced with either coal-fired or renewable sources of power.

“Gas-fired generation will be vitally important to ensure the ongoing security of the National Electricity Market as coal-fired generation exits and more intermittent renewables come online,” said APGA chief executive Steve Davies.

“While more detail is required, the prioritisation of the domestic gas market is welcome. There remain some concerns whether reliable gas supply will be available to meet demand in the medium term.”

Monash Energy Institute director Professor Ariel Liebman said the price cap is “the worst of all possible credible options” to establish some form of market stability.

Liebman said the government’s policy approach kicks the “can down the road” rather than developing a coherent energy policy.

“To nurture long-term and sustainable market stability the government should, at the very least, review a range of expert-developed options such as an incentive-compatible gas reservation policy developed in consultation with Australian economic experts with global policy experience, or tax the excess profits of gas industry participants and redistribute them to consumers,” Liebman said.

“In parallel, they should institute a first principles review of all energy market frameworks as this issue and others make it clear most fundamental assumptions underpinning the current energy market frameworks no longer hold.”

