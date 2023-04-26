JSA’s independence should be looked at in two year review, says senate committee

The independence of Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA), an agency within the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), should be assessed when the JSA is reviewed, per a senate committee report.

The report was on amendments to JSA’s legislation, one of which is for the agency to be reviewed two years after the bill’s provisions commence.

The education and employment legislation committee noted concerns from stakeholders about the independence of the JSA from DEWR, as JSA is not an independent statutory authority.

However, officials from DEWR justified the decision to establish JSA as a secondary statutory body in order to obtain “a balance between independence and the expense of establishing a new portfolio body”.

“The committee recognises that the cost of establishing JSA as an independent agency would be in the tens of millions per year and, given this, the government would prefer to invest in the work of JSA, rather than allocate resources to ‘reproducing or duplicating services that could be drawn from the department’,” the senate committee wrote.

“The committee also notes that the review of JSA, which must commence within two years of the passage of the bill, will provide an opportunity to assess JSA’s independence.”

Other amendments in the bill, which was recommended to be passed by the majority of the senate committee, were to rename the position of JSA director to JSA commissioner and the appointment of up to two JSA deputy commissioners. The current interim JSA director is professor Peter Dawkins, a former Victorian public servant.

Also in the amendments were the establishment of a ministerial advisory board and changing functions for the JSA.

One such function is specifying areas for JSA’s workforce forecasting and analysis function.

Those added in the amendments were:

Identifying labour market imbalances

Analysing skill and workforce needs including regional Australia and in relation to migration

Undertaking studies including for people who have “historically experienced labour market disadvantage and exclusion” in relation to employment and education

Contributing to industry consultation forums

The ministerial advisory board would consist of a chair, two state and territory interest members, three employee organisation members, three employer organisation members, and not more than four other members who cannot be employer or trade union group representatives.

The senate committee said there was “no support” to remove the union quota for the board to be removed, adding “this appeared to be viewed as a backward step”.

“The committee agrees with stakeholders who suggested that the strength of the industry voice — including the parity between employer and employee representatives on the Board — are necessary components of JSA’s operations,” the report stated.

The dissenting view from Coalition senators within the report recommended against all amendments, raising concerns about JSA’s independence.

“Coalition senators are concerned that the government will seek to weaponise the wide-ranging criteria for the appointment of the four additional members to the advisory board and utilise it for the benefit of its trade union allies,” the dissenting senators wrote.

