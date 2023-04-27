O’Neil immigration and visa overhaul primes major tech migration reset

Australia is poised for one of the biggest resets of its immigration settings since the Fraser era, as the Albanese government ambitiously attempts to de-weaponise the suite of policies around how people arrive and settle in Australia to again make the nation an attractive and welcoming place to live.

In what is being sold as a warts-and-all assessment of everything that needs to be fixed in Australia’s slow, convoluted and persistently politically molested immigration system, minister for home affairs Clare O’Neil will release the final report of the Review of the Migration System undertaken by former public service chief Martin Parkinson and Joanna Howe and John Azarias.

Labor’s fundamental sell on the policy overhaul, some of the measures of which are likely to be dropped in O’Neil’s speech to the National Press Club this afternoon, is that mismanagement and neglect of the immigration system over the past two decades have riddled the program with exploitative employer rorts that primarily feed off the use of temporary migrants (and foreign students) while making it harder for permanent skilled migration to take root.

Chief among targets is the former employer-sponsored Visa Subclass 457 that was designed during the Fraser era to give tech and other highly skilled industries access to trainers to develop and Australians build local industry.

Thanks to persistent lobbying and strong-arming by service industries, the 457 scheme devolved into a rubber stamp for well-connected outsourcers and labour arbitrageurs because of loopholes that essentially allowed employers to show the Tax Office a visa-compliant withholding figure to tick a visa’s minimum-salary requirement and then remit a much smaller remainder amount to the worker’s account overseas.

The 457 scheme was an absolute boom for major IT outsourcers through the late 1990s right through until COVID because it allowed them to create an oligopoly on huge government and corporate tech contracts and projects that saw them able to drive down labour prices, jack up license costs and cream huge margins in the middle.

Union lore has it — and there is no tech union — that 457s were created to start a race to the bottom on wages and gazump local industrial power. Labor’s position has been that temporary migration is short time a fudge for more sustainable permanent migration.

“The single biggest problem facing our migration system today is that it’s not giving our country the skills that we need. It is a horrendously complex system that makes it really hard to bring high-skill workers into the country who will lift the productivity of everyone around them,” O’Neil told the ABC’s 7.30 Report on Wednesday.

“But on the other hand, we have made it far too easy for companies to bring in workers who will work low-wage jobs and be very vulnerable to exploitation. So, basically, we’ve got the whole thing back to front.”

Much of that is true, but the reality is the 457 scheme, for all its faults, was converting around 20% of temporary migrants to permanents and, for all its faults, became a defacto taste test for prospective migrants.

By contrast, the permanent migration program was far slower and expensive and requires a convoluted system of skills and qualifications and verifications run against an archaic occupations list (formerly known as the Migration Occupation Demand List MODL), which saw industry groups often set job classifications that were far slower to change than were their industries.

Some groups, especially in the tech sector, made the MODL into a lucrative rent-seeking exercise by inserting themselves as a verification mechanism that clipped the ticket on visa applications, courses and advice.

O’Neil flagged skills classifications as ripe for an overhaul under the Parkinson review, labelling them as outdated and dysfunctional.

“It’s archaic because it relies on a really detailed definition of occupations and especially when we have something like the tech sector, where the description of jobs changes really quickly. Basically, you write the list and it’s out of date the next day,” O’Neil told the 7.30 Report.

There is some deep irony there because one of the reasons Immigration’s response to shifting trends is operationally so slow is its hard-coded legacy tech platform, which was built in a rush to offset the political stench of the early 2000s’ Cornelia Rau and Vivien Solon scandals that saw Australian citizens either locked up in immigration detention or deported and that resulted in the Comrie inquiry.

In a classic ‘the computer dunnit’ manoeuvre, Immigration and its ministers placed the blame for the mistakes on cross-matching failures and commissioned the epic IBM Websphere-based Systems for People, a fix that haunts the department to this day.

The former government had sniffed a wider Immigration tech overhaul, but first tried (unsuccessfully) to outsource visa processing in a mooted billion-dollar deal.

When it failed, the reform can got kicked down the road, with O’Neil now holding the baby for a much-needed overhaul.

Industry estimates vary but the size and scope of the job to retool Immigration systems would likely be circa $1 billion over five years — if you can find the labour, the price of which is now highly elevated.

Defence and Medicare are in the same boat.

Don’t be surprised if there’s a special tech visa in the works to turn expensive IT contractors into permanent residents sometime very soon.

