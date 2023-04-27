Movers & Shakers: New dep secs at DEWR and Education

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Anna Faithfull was appointed deputy secretary.

Band 1

Timothy Lear moved from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to take up the role of national manager, legal and enforcement at the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).

At the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Vince Cosentino was appointed to branch head, applications.

Victorian mandarin takes up role at Education

Ben Rimmer took up the role of deputy secretary, higher education, research and international group at the Department of Education.

Rimmer was formerly an associate secretary at the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing and CEO of Homes Victoria, and CEO of the City of Melbourne.

NSW Safe Staffing Working Group

Senior health bureaucrats have joined the Safe Staffing Working Group, a new group tasked with designing and driving the implementation of safe staffing levels within NSW’s emergency departments.

Public servants on the group are NSW Health deputy secretary, people, culture and governance Phil Minns, executive director for workplace relations Jo Blackwell and coordinator general regional health Luke Sloane.

The rest of the group is from the NSW Nurses & Midwives Association: general secretary Shaye Candish, assistant general secretary Michael Whaites, lead industrial officer — public health Roisin Beard and manager — public health organising Renatta Di Staso.

The group will report to NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce, with its first meeting to be held early next month.

NIAA CEO added to Australia Day board

CEO of the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) Jody Broun was added as a director to the Australia Day board, amongst several other appointments.

John Foreman was named chair, who had been a creative director for Australia Day in Sydney since 2015.

Paediatric cardiologist and Hungarian political refugee Dr Bo Reményi was another addition as board director, with Business SA chair Nikki Govan reappointed.

Outgoing chair Danni Roche and Jane McNamara were thanked by assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman for their contributions.

Aged Care Council of Elders chair

Anne Burgess was named chair of the Aged Care Council of Elders by aged care minister Anika Wells.

Burgess’ appointment is for a two-year period, with the council providing government advice to government on aged care reform.

Commenting on her own appointment, Burgess said she was committed to “working with council members and the government to ensure the rights and dignity of older people from all walks of life are protected in our future aged care system”.

Serco Asia Pacific managing director — citizen services

Jeannine Biviano was appointed managing director — citizen services at Serco Asia Pacific.

Biviano has served in roles in the NSW public service, including as deputy secretary at the NSW Department of Customer Service.

Serco Asia Pacific CEO Peter Welling said Biviano’s “impressive achievements in reshaping public services” would complement his company’s leadership capabilities and client offerings.

NT controller of water resources

Andrew Johnson was appointed as NT controller of water resources, starting on May 1.

Johnson has over 40 years of experience in agriculture, natural resources, water, and environmental management.

The powers of his new role include granting licences and permits, approving actions, and appointing authorised officers to implement regulation and compliance programs.

International student ambassadors in NT

The Northern Territory government named 20 Study NT student ambassadors for 2023 to promote the territory as an ideal study destination.

They are:

Adria Alam and Sarwat Suha from Bangladesh studying at Darwin High School;

and from Bangladesh studying at Darwin High School; Amogh Manadhar from Nepal and Victoria Lucila Vydra from Argentina studying at International House Darwin;

from Nepal and from Argentina studying at International House Darwin; Ayumi Kato from Japan, Billy Chepkemoi from Kenya, Hai Vu , Huu Minh Nguyen (Ellie) Le and Minh Ching (Marvin) Hua from Vietnam, Ho Ching (Joven) Chu from Hong Kong, Julie Charm Juance from the Philippines, Melanie Raira from Papua New Guinea, Niju Ale from Nepal, Shanthi Annapareddy from India and Shigian (Cynthia) Li from China studying at Charles Darwin University;

from Japan, from Kenya, , and from Vietnam, from Hong Kong, from the Philippines, from Papua New Guinea, from Nepal, from India and from China studying at Charles Darwin University; Joven Martinez from the Philippines studying at Alana Kaye College;

from the Philippines studying at Alana Kaye College; Sanjay Dhakal Chhetri from Nepal studying at Darwin City College;

from Nepal studying at Darwin City College; Shuman Khatri from Nepal studying at Bayside International College;

from Nepal studying at Bayside International College; Victor Dinakar Kankipati from India studying at Navitas Professional; and

from India studying at Navitas Professional; and Yael Astrid Flores Garrido from Mexico studying at the International College of Advanced Education.

Dogs with jobs

Black Labrador Brodie started a role in Queensland to sniff out invasive Yellow Crazy Ants, as part of a program administered by the Wet Tropics Management Authority.

Brodie joined fellow canines Fury, Luna, and Pretzel, the four dogs being part of the federal government’s $24 million Yellow Crazy Ant Eradication Program jointly funded by the Queensland government.

Meanwhile, within the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Quatro, Quizzy, Quigley and Quita became detector dogs, responsible for detecting biosecurity threats at Australia’s border.

The “Q” litter joined the biosecurity detector dog program, made up of 54 operational detector dogs.