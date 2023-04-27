Almost a year since Coaldrake, what happened to public sector reform in Queensland?

Just how hard is it to improve public service culture and accountability? Very hard it would seem — especially if your heart’s not really in it.

That’s one conclusion easily drawn from the Palaszczuk government’s strolling-pace response to Professor Peter Coaldrake’s now nearly-year-old review of culture and accountability in the Queensland public sector.

When premier Annastacia Palaszczuk received Coaldrake’s sweeping reform proposals last June, she declared them “bold”, “comprehensive” and “visionary”.

“They’re exactly what I want,” she said. “We accept all of his recommendations, and we will implement them lock, stock and barrel.”

Encouraging words but how are things progressing nearly 12 months on?

Palaszczuk provided an update of sorts last week in answer to a question on notice from the shadow minister for integrity in government, Fiona Simpson, who had asked when each of Coaldrake’s 14 recommendations would be fully implemented.

The premier’s tabled answer, like so many such documents, puts the best possible light on the government’s actions to date. At first reading, it appears an awful lot has been accomplished in less than a year.

The government has, for instance, introduced “key integrity reforms to strengthen the independence of the auditor-general” and created a criminal offence for unregistered lobbying.

The Office of Queensland Integrity Commissioner is being beefed up with an additional $4 million a year “to better provide integrity advice and regulate lobbyists”.

And parliament recently passed a new Public Sector Act, which Palaszczuk said “will enrich the public sector in Queensland, helping ensure we have a responsive public service that gives fearless and frank advice”.

The new Act adopts a Coaldrake report recommendation to establish a Public Sector Governance Council — with government and non-government members — as “the oversight body to provide system leadership, including advice to government on complex challenges”.

The government is also investing “$18 million over five years in the public sector commission to deliver a public sector of excellence with a culture of performance and integrity across government”.

However, Palaszczuk’s answer doesn’t provide any detail of the commission’s proposed work program for creating such a “public sector of excellence”.

But it does note the government is improving its complaints form and webpage “to make it easier for people to make a complaint, a first step towards improving complaint management processes”.

This pretty much sums up Palaszczuk’s summary of progress to date in adopting the Coaldrake recommendations “lock, stock and barrel”.

There’s been lots of setting up processes and very little actually taking action.

The most obvious example is the government’s near-complete silence on perhaps the most controversial of Coaldrake’s recommendations — the release of cabinet papers within 30 days rather than the current 30 years.

Coaldrake, noting that New Zealand already has such a scheme, argued that “the proactive release of cabinet documents would be an important signal, from the very top, of an open and pro-disclosure culture”.

The head of the government’s working group to oversee the implementation of the Coaldrake reforms, David Mackie, travelled to New Zealand last year to examine the Kiwi model but so far nothing has emerged publicly.

This has invited speculation that powerful forces with the state government are having second thoughts about Palaszczuk’s lock, stock and barrel promise of a year ago.

At the time, it would have seemed the right thing to say. The government was fighting off a range of politically damaging integrity and transparency issues when it appointed Coaldrake to review public sector culture and accountability in March last year.

It clearly hoped appointing highly qualified Coaldrake — a former QUT vice chancellor and head of public sector reform in Wayne Goss’s administration 30 years ago — would be a circuit breaker and proof it was taking public sector integrity and culture seriously.

But it also meant Palaszczuk had little choice but to accept Coaldrake’s recommendations in toto. Anything less would have made the government look shifty.

Palaszczuk insists adopting the recommendations is a work in progress and defends the time taken to date.

“These remaining reforms are complex and it is appropriate to take the time and effort to get them right,” she said in last week’s tabled answer.

She said the government was expecting a second tranche of amending legislation in Parliament later this year.

This will offer the chance to see just how much heart the Palaszczuk government really does have for delivering its pledge to improve public service and accountability in Queensland.

The key will be how it handles Coaldrake’s 30-day cabinet papers release recommendation.

If the government decides to water down the proposal with an extended list of exemptions or qualifications, it clearly will have overlooked this key sentence in Coaldrake’s review: “Any tendency to avoid disclosure upon the implementation of a transparency regime, would be a serious indictment on culture.”

READ MORE:

Government ‘embraces’ Coaldrake’s take on culture and accountability in the QPS