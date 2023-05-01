Defence plan gives ‘Fort Fumble’ a chance to show its worth

It’s out after five months – warp speed in Defence terms: the much-hyped 112-page Defence Strategic Review (DSR) branded the biggest repurposing of the Australian Defence Force since World War II.

Defence analysts and strategic experts are mostly on side, and that’s good news for the government.

Rhetorically, the DSR says all the right things. The biggest qualification is a third of the report is classified, so we don’t get to see the juicy bits – the actual threats to Australia – but no surprise China gets multiple mentions in dispatches.

It makes worrying reading about our national security, does not come cheap and leaves a lot of questions (and some contradictions):

If our strategic circumstances are so parlous and the clock is ticking, why do we need another review into Navy’s future surface combatants?

Is the case for long-range firepower, precision missiles and counter missiles a sound one?

Can Defence manage the ambitious strategic reset?

Is DFAT on board? (Yes, they are.)

And that old chestnut: how will all this be funded?

Here is a quick unpacking.

The US is no longer the dominant force in the Indo-Pacific and, as an imperative, Australia needs to deepen its partnerships in our region, it warns.

The DSR lists six priority areas stressing the need for its speedy implementation. Good luck with that one.

On top of the controversial acquisition of nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines, the Army for the first time in its history will get long-range firepower.

A domestic munitions manufacturing capability will be fast-tracked within four years, part of a bigger plan to grow local defence technologies.

The review recognises the urgent need to retain skilled Defence personnel and deepen diplomatic and defence partnerships in the region – the latter a no-brainer and the subject of recent ridicule (sadly uninformed and bordering on misogynistic) by former Labor prime minister Paul Keating.

Missile age

After two decades in the Middle East, the Army will enter the missile age. It is set to undergo its biggest makeover in years – a reboot from its old niche role – and acquire formidable lethality with the acquisition of a long-range missile arsenal.

It comes at the expense of a slashed order book for new Infantry Fighting Vehicles and mobile artillery, saving hundreds of millions of dollars, but a move that has drawn flak. It is a seemingly odd call given the acknowledgement of their vital role in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

“It is in my view a bit of a mistake to be cutting back on armoured vehicles and (self-propelled) artillery,” warns John Blaxland, a former army officer and Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at ANU. “No self-respecting army deploys in battle without the best possible protection.”