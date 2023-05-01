Defence plan gives ‘Fort Fumble’ a chance to show its worth
It’s out after five months – warp speed in Defence terms: the much-hyped 112-page Defence Strategic Review (DSR) branded the biggest repurposing of the Australian Defence Force since World War II.
Defence analysts and strategic experts are mostly on side, and that’s good news for the government.
Rhetorically, the DSR says all the right things. The biggest qualification is a third of the report is classified, so we don’t get to see the juicy bits – the actual threats to Australia – but no surprise China gets multiple mentions in dispatches.
It makes worrying reading about our national security, does not come cheap and leaves a lot of questions (and some contradictions):
- If our strategic circumstances are so parlous and the clock is ticking, why do we need another review into Navy’s future surface combatants?
- Is the case for long-range firepower, precision missiles and counter missiles a sound one?
- Can Defence manage the ambitious strategic reset?
- Is DFAT on board? (Yes, they are.)
- And that old chestnut: how will all this be funded?
Here is a quick unpacking.
The US is no longer the dominant force in the Indo-Pacific and, as an imperative, Australia needs to deepen its partnerships in our region, it warns.
The DSR lists six priority areas stressing the need for its speedy implementation. Good luck with that one.
On top of the controversial acquisition of nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines, the Army for the first time in its history will get long-range firepower.
A domestic munitions manufacturing capability will be fast-tracked within four years, part of a bigger plan to grow local defence technologies.
The review recognises the urgent need to retain skilled Defence personnel and deepen diplomatic and defence partnerships in the region – the latter a no-brainer and the subject of recent ridicule (sadly uninformed and bordering on misogynistic) by former Labor prime minister Paul Keating.
Missile age
After two decades in the Middle East, the Army will enter the missile age. It is set to undergo its biggest makeover in years – a reboot from its old niche role – and acquire formidable lethality with the acquisition of a long-range missile arsenal.
It comes at the expense of a slashed order book for new Infantry Fighting Vehicles and mobile artillery, saving hundreds of millions of dollars, but a move that has drawn flak. It is a seemingly odd call given the acknowledgement of their vital role in supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.
“It is in my view a bit of a mistake to be cutting back on armoured vehicles and (self-propelled) artillery,” warns John Blaxland, a former army officer and Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at ANU. “No self-respecting army deploys in battle without the best possible protection.”
Troops will be offered a fast-track re-skilling program for a soon-to-be-acquired arsenal of advanced US-made HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and training designed to put a sharper focus on cyber warfare and asymmetric threats.
HIMARS is cutting-edge technology, a truck-borne weapons system carrying a ‘six pack’ of rockets capable of hitting targets accurately more than 300 kilometres away, and with extended range munitions (almost 500 km) making them a highly effective and a readily deployable deterrent to help guard our northern and South Pacific maritime littoral.
But unlike the US Marines, thousands of whom are seasonally rotated through the Top End, the Army does not have an LCAC (Landing Craft Air Cushion) capability. This is basically a big hovercraft powered by a jumbo jet engine for ship-to-shore logistics. But that’s about to change, too.
Under the new plan, Army will end up with one mechanised brigade (tanks, armoured vehicles, self-propelled guns etc), one HIMARS-equipped missile brigade and a counter-missile brigade to cover the key air defence role.
Professor Alan Dupont, a leading defence and national security scholar, says the decision to cut armoured vehicle orders from 450 to 129 took him by surprise but contends there is an upside.
“The boosted missile force is a trade-off – IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) for HIMARS,” Dupont tells The Mandarin. “This highly accurate land-based rocket system is also very mobile and can be easily airlifted or transported by ship to threaten Chinese warships from islands to our north and northeast.
“The government’s intent is to repurpose the Army away from a balanced force that can do a bit of everything to a much more potent and focused force capable of putting the People’s Liberation Army at risk hundreds of kilometres from our shores.”
Major power competition between the US and China is the defining feature of our region and time, and has the potential to spill over into conflict. The DSR cites Beijing’s coercive behaviour and its mega military build-up – the largest and biggest of any country since World War II – as posing an unacceptable threat to Australia.
It’s a time for allies to come together, says Professor Taniguchi Tomohiko, who is a leading Japanese defence analyst and former senior adviser to the late prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“Without the military capabilities of Japan, the US and the US-Japan alliance, Australia’s security – particularly across the vast Pacific Ocean to the north – cannot be assured,” Tomohiko tells The Mandarin from Tokyo. “Japan cannot secure the safety of the Indo-Pacific without relying on Australia.
“What we possess, and China cannot acquire, is a partnership built on trust.”
Naval gazing
To meet these challenges, the review is right in calling for a whole-of-government response, noting these are not strategic circumstances for Defence to grapple with alone.
DFAT will spearhead a reinvigorated diplomatic effort in the Indo-Pacific, a reassuring sign Penny Wong’s foreign affairs department is on the same page as Defence.
It also all points to busy times ahead for the Royal Australian Navy.
Yet, another defence review – this one to be led by a former US Navy admiral – into Navy’s future fleet configuration is at odds with the stated goal of a fast-tracked implementation of DSR’s recommendations, nearly all of which have been unanimously supported by the Albanese government. And there is still no word on the future of the $45 billion Hunter class frigates.
Let’s also be clear about the nuclear submarine purchase and dispel some myths.
Australia’s geography demands nothing less for our Navy. Our strategic circumstances have changed and the old diesel-electric boats are no longer fit for purpose.
Unlike their nuclear-powered counterparts, they simply can’t hide. Over these troubled waters to our north, a Chinese candid camera will almost certainly capture the moment a snorkel pokes up in the South China Sea.
In the air domain, there will be sorry faces at Air Force headquarters with the news the DSR has ruled out buying the advanced B-21 Raider stealth bomber – an unnecessary and expensive addition to RAAF’s strike arm.
Instead, it recommends a greater focus on acquiring pilotless aircraft like the Ghost Bat while ensuring the existing strike fleet of Super Hornets and F-35s are fit for purpose to fire Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and the Joint Strike Missile (JSM), an air-launched cruise missile that can travel more than 550 kilometres.
Finally, some observations on improving Defence’s desultory track record on procurement reforms, cost blowouts and delivery delays.
For the DSR to meet its goals, Australia will need a hike in defence spending above the current 2% of GDP. Experts say 3% would be desirable.
The government should not prevaricate given $268 billion over 30 years for the new nuclear submarines is modest when compared with the $9 trillion estimates for health, education and welfare expenditure over the same period.
The Albanese government could do no worse than look to support the US Other Transaction Authority (OTA) model as a guide to cut through defence bureaucratic inertia, essentially contracting mechanisms that allow for the rapid development of innovative defence technologies.
These mechanisms allow the government – in this case, the US – to negotiate directly with non-traditional defence contractors. It’s a scheme likely to be extended to include key allies Japan and Australia.
“Among the many challenges facing Defence is the need to improve its internal acquisition processes if we’re to grow a sovereign defence capability,” says International Security Industry Council’s Guy Boekenstein. He has spent two decades working in the Indo-Pacific region in the defence and national security sectors, including senior diplomatic postings to Japan and Indonesia.
“The government needs to help businesses more but so far the rhetoric doesn’t match the reality.”
There is much to commend in this report. After all, the security of Australia is a foundational task of government – it’s written in our Constitution.
Is Defence up to the task? The Russell Defence precinct didn’t earn its nickname ‘Fort Fumble’ for nothing. Its track record is patchy at best on delivery outcomes and we all need to draw a deep breath.
Mark Dodd is a former defence and foreign affairs writer for The Australian who holds master’s degrees in Special Operations and Irregular Warfare, and International Relations.
Photo: Adobe
Will Australia become a force to be reckoned with?
- Government’s challenge is to back the military hardware with hard cash
- Defence plan gives ‘Fort Fumble’ a chance to show its worth
- The system works, we have just forgotten how to use it
- Army’s new domain: Amphibious craft and long-range weapons
- Why Australia needs a strong defence industry innovation model
- Beyond AUKUS subs, Navy still at sea over strategic future
- ‘Pax Australis’ in the digital age: Redefining the Pacific security guarantee
- Defence review puts Air Force in stealth mode
- New blood, new ideas: the challenge of revolutionising procurement
- Mind the gap: Bridging generations in defence strategy