Give public servants permission to be creative, says Committee for Sydney CEO

New CEO of Committee for Sydney and former NSW public servant Eamon Waterford thinks bureaucrats should be doing detailed investigatory work so that when government needs advice quickly, nuanced pre-work would have already been completed.

Waterford joined the think tank after a two-year stint in the NSW public service, where he was most recently chief strategy officer at the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade.

One of the issues he had during his time in public service was a lack of permission to be creative.

“Why not have a bunch of interesting policies sitting on the bottom shelf that you’ve worked out, that are ready to go?” posed Waterford.

“When the government turns around and says ‘a new emerging issue has just landed on the front page, we need a response’, [then] instead of saying, ‘we’ll make something up on the spot’, you’re saying, ‘here’s something that we’ve spent six months developing, we’ll solve for the problem that has become a political issue’.”

Empowering the bureaucracy to do the pre-work before a decision by government is made, Waterford said, would allow the public service to be prepared with nuanced solutions to complex issues.

“But often they will shy away from doing that [in order to avoid the situation where it’s] then the story on the front page of the paper is the government saying their policy was X but did you know that the department was actually secretly doing Y?”

Waterford added he felt “really offended” when he heard former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet say public servants don’t come up with ideas.

“There was an element of truth in that as our public service has not been given permission to come up with ideas. It was a bit of a circular thing where government [thinks] public servants don’t have ideas,” Waterford said.

“But is that because you told them they couldn’t have ideas? Or is it they are totally capable of having ideas and that capability is not being utilised?”

During his time in public service, Waterford felt another area of “nervousness” was around stakeholder engagement.

Sometimes, there would be weeks when the former public servant would not meet with an external stakeholder.

“It does come down to this same nervousness, which is, if you’re involved in developing a program that’s likely to benefit some and disadvantage others, how do you meaningfully consult with those sectors in a way that is fair and reasonable without biasing the program that you then develop?” Waterford queried.

The example given by Waterford was a small grants program, with an obvious requirement to talk to a certain sector.

“Unless we can develop a consultation process that’s really robust, where we can be confident that everyone in that sector has had an opportunity to contribute, we run the risk of biasing the grants program to only be designed for the people that responded to our limited market sounding,” Waterford said.

“And then reasonably, someone could partake and say, ‘Hey, well, you didn’t talk to me’.”

But it’s not only issues within the public sector, with Waterford explaining those outside do not understand the pace of change within the public service.

Having monthly stakeholder meetings might imply, Waterford said, that there would be monthly updates.

“It’s not the way the public sector works. It’s slow stuff for a while, and then a big waterfall of huge implementation,” he said.

Waterford added the “gold standard of stakeholder engagement” could be found with the 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues as well as NSW building commissioner David Chandler.

“By all accounts, they’re doing good engagement with the private sector, both of them,” Waterford said.

“Because they’re commissioners, they’ve got a little degree of independence to be they can talk about things that aren’t government policy.”

Overall, Waterford loved his time in public service, particularly the “incredible, smart, talented, effective people” he worked with.

“When I went into the public service, I probably had some of the standard preconceptions people have of the public service, that there are some good people in there, but there are barnacles, like people that no one can get rid of that just gum up the works,” Waterford said.

“And that’s why there’s bureaucracy but, actually, I didn’t see barnacles.

“Everybody I worked with was incredibly talented, smart, passionate, civically minded and genuinely just wanted to make a difference and had the skills to go and do it.”

In his new role as CEO of the Committee for Sydney, Waterford wants to look at making Sydney the “greatest city in the world for everyone”.

“There are countless moral and ethical reasons for doing that,” Waterford said.

“But there’s also important economic reasons for doing so. We’re a high-cost jurisdiction, one of the ways that we attract smart people to come and work and grow the prosperity of Sydney is by having a killer lifestyle.”

