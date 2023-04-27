Albo nationalises critical Defence radar maker CEA Technologies to scupper raiders

The federal government has swooped to effectively nationalise Australia’s leading military radar and communications systems manufacturer CEA Technologies, slapping down $500 million to keep the firm in Australian hands as it gets serious about securing sovereign critical capabilities.

The deal to take a phased majority stake in the key contractor and manufacturer, which scored a $277 million contract to provide advanced electronic warfare capabilities for the Air Force’s EA-18G Growler signals-jammer aircraft just this year, heads off a potential pounce by international giants.

Australia’s recent Defence Strategic Review and AUKUS agreements have made the local defence industry hot property for buyouts from bigger ‘primes’ as spending is shifted away from howitzers towards subs, missiles and air and sea power, all of which consume vast quantities of spectrum.

Losing local firms to cashed-up allies or multinationals is often a poor financial outcome for taxpayers because the price usually goes up after the deal goes down. An alternative approach is to buy in capability through the creation of a Government Business Enterprise (GBE) that operates as a for-profit venture.

The textbook case for losing an Australian company to overseas or private equity raiders remains Mincom, the previous software maker for Defence’s materiel, asset-management and supply chain that also counted many state governments and miners as customers, that went to Francisco Partners in 2007.

With plenty of demand for radar on the horizon, it’s not exactly the best time for Defence to find itself over a barrel.

“Today’s landmark agreement secures the longevity of this Australian company and guarantees supply of critical radar systems for the ADF, now and into the future,” said deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles.

“The approach the Commonwealth has taken, in partnership with existing shareholders, will ensure CEA is on the path to grow and develop over the long term, in order to meet the ongoing needs of Australia and its international partners.”

The mention of “international partners’ is a strong hint that the US military is happy to build Australian tech, made to US standards and specifications, into their systems to take excess pressure off suppliers.

The standardisation of military kits along US lines — Tomahawks, F-35s, Super Hornets, Blackhawks, etc. — also means there will be more industrial commonality on the manufacturing side, a way of fortifying the supply chain.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher, also an ACT senator where CEA is headquartered, has run the ruler over the deal and given it a tick.

“The Commonwealth’s staged investment in CEA, a longstanding and valued partner, strikes an appropriate balance between maintaining the capabilities and operational independence of CEA as a standalone company, and keeping Australians safe while achieving value for the taxpayer,” Gallagher said.

Under the terms of the deal, from July 2023, “the Commonwealth will hold a non-controlling shareholding in CEA for 18 months. After that time CEA will be majority owned by the Commonwealth and become a GBE.”

“CEA will continue to operate as an independent for-profit company at arms-length from Government,” the government said in a statement.

“The Australian Government recognises the 600 strong workforce at CEA and their cutting edge approach to designing and delivering essential defence capabilities that will only be further strengthened through sovereign ownership.”

The acquisition announcement said the deal would allow CEA to “continue on its path to grow and develop the suite of products and services it provides with an acute focus on sovereign defence capability.”

It would also “preserve the culture of innovation to pursue commercial opportunities” and further develop the technology, “whilst maintaining a strong focus on national security”.

As Victor Kiam, the former president of Remington Products, the personal care spin-off from the giant US firearms manufacturer, once notably said: “I was delighted and impressed. So impressed. I bought the company.”

